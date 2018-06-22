Alliance hosting Clair Conley Memorial legion tournament this weekend

So far this summer the best legion team in the region has been the Alliance First National Spartans. The 22-3 Spartans this weekend are hosting the annual Clair Conley Memorial Tournament.

It runs Friday through Sunday at Bower-Shankland Field.

Pool A teams are Alliance, Sidney, Gordon-Rushville, and Martin SD while Pool B consists of Gering, Buckley, Chadron and Morrill.

Friday games

Alliance vs. Gordon-Rushville, 10:30

Gordon-Rushville vs. Martin SD, 12:30

Sidney vs. Martin SD, 2:00

Alliance vs. Sidney, 5:00

Saturday games

Gering vs. Morrill, 9:00

Gering vs. Buckley, 11:30

Buckley vs. Chadron, 2:00

Chadron vs. Morrill, 4:30

Alliance vs. Martin SD, 7:00

Sunday games

Gordon-Rushville vs. Sidney, 10:00

Morrill vs. Buckley, 12:30

Chadron vs. Gering, 3:00

Pool A winner vs. Pool B winner in CHAMPIONSHIP GAME, 5:30