Alliance hosting Clair Conley Memorial legion tournament this weekend

So far this summer the best legion team in the region has been the Alliance First National Spartans. The 22-3 Spartans this weekend are hosting the annual Clair Conley Memorial Tournament.
It runs Friday through Sunday at Bower-Shankland Field.
Pool A teams are Alliance, Sidney, Gordon-Rushville, and Martin SD while Pool B consists of Gering, Buckley, Chadron and Morrill.
Friday games
Alliance vs. Gordon-Rushville, 10:30
Gordon-Rushville vs. Martin SD, 12:30
Sidney vs. Martin SD, 2:00
Alliance vs. Sidney, 5:00
Saturday games
Gering vs. Morrill, 9:00
Gering vs. Buckley, 11:30
Buckley vs. Chadron, 2:00
Chadron vs. Morrill, 4:30
Alliance vs. Martin SD, 7:00
Sunday games
Gordon-Rushville vs. Sidney, 10:00
Morrill vs. Buckley, 12:30
Chadron vs. Gering, 3:00
Pool A winner vs. Pool B winner in CHAMPIONSHIP GAME, 5:30