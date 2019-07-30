Alliance stays unbeaten in Class B State Tournament, will play for championship

After a thrilling win over Hickman on Sunday night the Alliance Spartans backed it up with another wild one on Monday evening at Oregon Trail Park Stadium in Gering as they knocked off Springfield by the final of 10-8.

It was, if you will, a game of runs. Springfield took a 3-0 lead in the first. Alliance scored four in the fourth. Springfield rallied back to lead with three runs in the sixth. Bottom of the sixth? Yep, the Spartans with a big inning, scoring five runs. In the top of the seventh you knew Springfield would make some noise and they did, but that two run inning lef them two short.

In that big five running inning for Alliance the big blow came off the bat of Ezra Ray, who drilled a three run, bases clearing double. Ray finished the night with three hits and five RBI’s.

Ray and E.J. Gomez, who also had three hits in the win, collected six of the seven hits for Alliance on the night.

For the second straight game Alliance had a starting pitcher do his job and give the team a chance to win. J.J. Garza tossed six innings allowing six hits, seven runs (four earned), while walking three to go along with seven strikeouts. Garza got the win.

After Garza walked the leadoff man in Springfield’s half of the seventh it was Peyton Pinedo who came on and earned the save allowing one run and striking out two.

With the win Alliance has locked up a chance to play for the State Championship tomorrow. The Spartans are the lone unbeaten team left in the bracket.

There were two other elimination games yesterday; Hickman sent McCook packing with a 13-1 win in five innings and then it was Bennington surviving a wild bottom of the seventh to beat Wakefield 8-5.

That sets up two games today. At 4 p.m. it’ll be Hickman vs. Springfield with the winner advancing and the loser heading home. Then tonight at 7 p.m. Alliance will square off with one loss Bennington.

If Alliance wins they’ll move to the title game tomorrow at 11 a.m. and they’d need to lose twice to the winner of the Hickman/Springfield game.

If Alliance loses to Bennington tonight then they would play the second game tomorrow against either Bennington, Hickman, or Springfield in a one game championship setting.