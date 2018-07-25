Alliance takes B-7 title, Bridgeport falls in C-7 Tournament

After three straight elimination game wins there just wasn’t much left in the tank on Tuesday night for Gering Platte Valley Companies.

And honestly, it might not have mattered anyway.

Alliance is just plain good.

It was all Alliance last night at the Class B Area 7 Tournament in Chadron as the Spartans downed Platte Valley Companies by the final of 13-0 in six innings.

Alliance beat Gering all four times this summer and they did it convincingly, outscoring their rival 38-0.

After a scoreless first inning at Maurice Horse Field last night Alliance exploded for six runs in the second inning and then came right back with three more runs in the third inning.

The top four hitters in the Spartans lineup; Joel Baker, J.J. Garza, Nathan Lauder, and Cade Pfeiffer went a combined 10-17 with seven RBI’s and six runs scored. Garza had three doubles.

On the mound Trevor Dubray tossed a six inning complete game with four strikeouts for the win.

Gering had just two hits off Dubray on the night; a Brady Radzymski opposite field single and then a Chris Palomo double to left center field.

Riley Schanaman took the loss for Platte Valley Companies.

Jack Franklin was named the Taco John’s Player of the Game for Gering. He gave up some hits and runs but did post two scoreless innings and struck out six.

Alliance now advances to the Class B State Tournament in Wayne starting this Saturday.

Class C-7 (at Gordon-Rushville)

Needing just one win last night to advance to State the Bridgeport Bombers came up empty as they were beaten twice by the host team, Gordon-Rushville at the C-7 Area Tournament.

Gordon-Rushville was able to storm back through the losers bracket and then last night beat Brideport by the finals of 11-2 and then 13-0.

Gordon-Rushville heads to Albion for the Class C State Tournament that starts this weekend.