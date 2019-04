Alliance got wins on the hard courts yesterday over Gering and Scottsbluff while Gering was able to bounce back for a win over Scottsbluff at the triangular at Gering.

Gering’s top two singles players, Zoee Smith at No. 1 and Bobbie Claflin at No. 2, each went 2-0 on the day. Smith this season is 21-3 while Claflin is 20-4, forming a real good 1-2 punch.

Alliance beat Scottsbluff in their dual 4-1 and they knocked off Gering 3-2.

Gering beat Scottsbluff 4-1 to close out the night.