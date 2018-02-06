Alvarado Earns Preseason Recognition from NCBWA

Nebraska’s Luis Alvarado earned preseason All-America honors for the second time in 2018 when he garnered third-team status from the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association on Monday.

Alvarado, a senior from Puerto Rico, previously received second-team preseason All-America recognition from Collegiate Baseball on Dec. 18. He made the NCBWA third team as a utility player.

Alvarado, a 13th-round pick in the 2017 MLB Draft by the Seattle Mariners, elected to return for his senior season after his success on the mound and at the plate in 2017 helped NU capture the Big Ten regular-season crown. He earned 10 saves in 16 relief appearances as a junior, which tied for the seventh-most single-season saves in program history. Alvarado compiled a 1.72 ERA with 15 strikeouts in 15.2 innings of work in 2017.

At the plate, Alvarado made 57 starts in the outfield in 2017 and hit .283 with 64 hits, 39 runs scored, 12 doubles, two triples, two home runs and 25 RBIs. Over his first three years at Nebraska, Alvarado has a .275 batting average with 136 hits, 23 doubles, five home runs, 50 RBIs and 78 runs scored in 145 appearances.