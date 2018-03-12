Alvarado Named Big Ten Pitcher of the Week

Senior right-hander Luis Alvarado earned Big Ten Pitcher-of-the-Week honors on Monday.

Alvarado, a Puerto Rico native, threw 7.0 scoreless innings to earn the win against Cal Poly on Friday. He allowed only five hits and one walk, while striking out eight Mustangs, one shy of his career high.

Alvarado, a Preseason All-American by Collegiate Baseball and the NCBWA, has 28 strikeouts this season, which ranks second in the Big Ten, behind Indiana’s Jonathan Stiever (32). Alvarado is 1-1 with a 2.70 ERA in four starts this season.