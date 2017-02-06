Amanda Cochran hired as head volleyball coach at Gering

Gering Public Schools today has announced the hiring of Amanda Cochran as their next head volleyball coach. Cochran replaces Dave Lashley, who retired from coaching following this past season. Below is the official press release from Gering Activities Director Glen Koski on the the Cochran hire.

“Gering Public Schools is pleased to announce the hiring of Amanda Cochran as their new Head Volleyball Coach. Coach Cochran has a strong volleyball background that will greatly benefit the Gering Volleyball program. Her background includes playing volleyball for the University of Wyoming her junior and senior years where she started as libero. She was the head volleyball coach at North Platte where they were conference and district champions and were a state tournament qualifier. She has also been an assistant coach for Cherry Creek High School in Englewood, Colorado where they qualified for state tournament several years, and were state champions during one of those years.

Ms. Cochran currently teaches High School Math in the Gering school system”