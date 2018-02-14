Another fast start for Eagle men falls short

CHADRON, Neb. – February 13, 2018 – For the second consecutive game, the Chadron State College men’s basketball team was able to establish control of the game in the first half, but it saw a double-digit halftime advantage evaporate in the second half, as the visiting Regis University Rangers won 73-67 Tuesday evening in the Chicoine Center.

The Rangers improved to 20-5, 14-5 in Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference play, while Chadron State falls to 3-23, 1-19 RMAC.

“The last three games,” said coach Houston Reed , “it’s been nice to see us give ourselves a chance to win basketball games on field goal percentage. We’ve shot the basketball better, but we’ve had other things that brought us down like turnovers and rebounding.”

The Eagles had seven first-half turnovers, which led to only five points for the Rangers, but their 11 giveaways in the second half produced 18 for the visitors, who needed help to come back from a 42-20 deficit with 16:40 left in the game.

The 22-point lead was Chadron State’s largest of the game, before Regis went on a 25-2 tear to go on top 45-44 with 10:56 left in the game. That was the first time the Rangers were ahead in more than 20 minutes.

Eight straight points by the Eagles gave the impression that they were back in the driver’s seat for good, however, Regis was hitting shots that its shooters consistently missed in the first 24 minutes of the game.

After a game-tying three by RU’s Avonte Nelms at the 5:34 mark, the Rangers were 16-of-17 from the free throw line to finish the game, and could not be pressed into mistakes down the stretch. They needed just one more field goal to cement their lead.

Chadron State held its opponents’ two leading scorers, Jarrett Brodbeck and Dexter Sienko to a combined 13 points, lower than either of the two players’ individual averages. Sienko, the conference’s second-leading field goal shooter, was just 2-for-7 from the field. Brodbeck, who averaged 2.7 treys made per game headed into the contest, was only 1-for-7 from beyond the arc.

“ Jordan Mills and Eric Jamerman are playing consistently on both ends,” said Reed. “Those guys did a good job on Broadbeck, who’s capable of filling it up.”

Mills led the Eagles with 21 points, while Jeremy Ruffin added 10 points and paced the team with nine rebounds.

Regis’s Ty McGee came off the bench to lead his team with 17 points.

“As these guys go down the stretch,” said Reed, “it’d be easy for them to hang their heads, as rough as things have been. Give credit to these guys. They’re showing toughness, they’re coming every day, and they’ve got the right attitude.”

Score by half:

Regis 20 53 —-73

Chadron State 34 33 —-67

Regis—Ty McGee 17, Christian Little 14, Avonte Nelms 13, Brian Dawson 8, Jarrett Brodbeck 7, Dexter Sienko 6, Ryan Beisty 5, Tomas Auruskevicius 3. Totals: 20-54 (9-22) 24-33 73 points, 34 rebounds, 11 turnovers.

Chadron State— Jordan Mills 21, Jeremy Ruffin 10, Jaisean Jackson 8, Matt Reader 6, Leigh Saffin 6, Eric Jamerman 5, Michael Johnson 4, Adoum Mbang 4, Walker Andrew 3. Totals: 24-55 (6-17) 13-18 67 points, 36 rebounds, 18 turnovers.

3-pointers: Regis—Nelms 4, Dawson 2, Auruskevicius 1, Beisty 1, Brodbeck 1. CSC—Mills 3, Saffin 2, Jamerman 1.