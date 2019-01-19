Another third quarter rally dooms Eagles

The New Mexico Highlands Cowgirls outscored the Chadron State women’s basketball team 14 to 2 in the third quarter and held the Eagles to zero percent from the field in the quarter, on their way to winning 58-56 in the Chicoine Center, Friday night.

The loss drops the Eagles to 3-13 overall and 2-8 in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference, while the Cowgirls improve to 4-13 overall and 2-8 in the conference.

Chadron State held a 36-30 lead heading in to halftime before they missed all 10 of their field goal attempts in the third quarter. Their lone two points were scored by Taryn Foxen , who made both of her free throw attempts.

“We came out in the third quarter and didn’t move the ball and thought we could just shoot it, but it didn’t work,” Head Coach Janet Raymer said.

Chadron State proceeded to outscore the Cowgirls 18 to 14 in the fourth quarter, but were unable to overcome the deficit.

The Eagles shot 21 of 57 from the field, for 37 percent, and made a season high eight threes on 17 attempts. Highlands finished 44 percent from the field and also had eight threes.

Chadron State out rebounded the Cowgirls 35 to 33 and had a season low 11 turnovers, which were converted in to five points. The Eagles forced 14 turnovers, turning them into 17 points.

Sophomore Jessica Harvey scored a game high 20 points for CSC and had a team high four threes. Jessica Lovitt had a game high nine rebounds, while Jori Peters led both teams with six assists.

Jordyn Lewis led the Cowgirls with 19 points and shot seven of 11 from the field. Allyah George also scored in double-digits, finishing with 15.

CSC returns to action tomorrow as they face Colorado State-Pueblo in the Chicoine Center. Tipoff is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.