Area high school basketball results, schedule

We’ll have high school basketball coverage tonight on KNEB as Scottsbluff plays a girls and boys doubleheader at Chadron. Coverage will start on KNEB AM 960, 100.3 FM, and kneb.com at approximately 5:15.

Also tonight Alliance hosts Gordon-Rushville in a girls and boys doubleheader.

Here’s a look at tournament scores from last night along with games for tonight

Girls Minuteman Athletic Conference Tournament (1st round):

Bayard 56, Creek Valley 47 OT

Potter-Dix 51, Minatare 12

Leyton 39, Garden County 26

Banner County at South Platte tonight at 5 p.m.

Boys Minuteman Athletic Conference Tournament (1st round tonight):

Banner County at Garden County, 6:30

Bayard at South Platte, 6:30

Potter-Dix at Creek Valley, 6:30

Minatare at Leyton, 6:30

Girls SPVA Tournament (1st round games tonight):

Bridgeport at Kimball, 7:00

Perkins County at Chase County, 6:00

Hershey at Sutherland, 6:00

Boys SPVA Tournament (1st round games tonight):

Perkins County at Bridgeport, 6:00

Chase County at Kimball, 5:30

Boys Panhandle Conference Tournament tonight:

Edgemont, SD at Morrill

Hemingford vs. Hay Springs