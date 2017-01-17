Area high school basketball results, schedule

We’ll have high school basketball coverage tonight on KNEB as Scottsbluff plays a girls and boys doubleheader at Chadron. Coverage will start on KNEB AM 960, 100.3 FM, and kneb.com at approximately 5:15.
Also tonight Alliance hosts Gordon-Rushville in a girls and boys doubleheader.
Here’s a look at tournament scores from last night along with games for tonight
Girls Minuteman Athletic Conference Tournament (1st round):
Bayard 56, Creek Valley 47 OT
Potter-Dix 51, Minatare 12
Leyton 39, Garden County 26
Banner County at South Platte tonight at 5 p.m.
Boys Minuteman Athletic Conference Tournament (1st round tonight):
Banner County at Garden County, 6:30
Bayard at South Platte, 6:30
Potter-Dix at Creek Valley, 6:30
Minatare at Leyton, 6:30
Girls SPVA Tournament (1st round games tonight):
Bridgeport at Kimball, 7:00
Perkins County at Chase County, 6:00
Hershey at Sutherland, 6:00
Boys SPVA Tournament (1st round games tonight):
Perkins County at Bridgeport, 6:00
Chase County at Kimball, 5:30
Boys Panhandle Conference Tournament tonight:
Edgemont, SD at Morrill
Hemingford vs. Hay Springs