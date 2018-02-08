Area HS football players sign to next level

This is clearly going to be a partial list. I was able to cherry pick Twitter to find some names of local kids that have signed to play college football.
Feel free to email sports@kneb.com if there are others from around the area that have signed to play somewhere.
Here’s what I gathered up from yesterday:
Riley Reisig, Mitchell High School….Black Hills State University
Mitch McKibbin, Bayard High School…Black Hills State University
Korby Campbell, Gordon-Rushville High School…Black Hills State University
Miles Davis, Hemingford High School…Dakota Wesleyan
Coy Bila, Chadron High School…South Dakota School of Mines
Logan Tiensvold, Chadron High School…Chadron State College
Curtis Freeze, Bridgeport High School…Chadron State College
Haize Fornstrom, Pine Bluffs High School…preferred walk-on at University of Wyoming
Coby Haas, Sidney High School…preferred walk-on at University of Wyoming
Sam Rischling, Chadron High School…Chadron State College