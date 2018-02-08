Area HS football players sign to next level

This is clearly going to be a partial list. I was able to cherry pick Twitter to find some names of local kids that have signed to play college football.

Feel free to email sports@kneb.com if there are others from around the area that have signed to play somewhere.

Here’s what I gathered up from yesterday:

Riley Reisig, Mitchell High School….Black Hills State University

Mitch McKibbin, Bayard High School…Black Hills State University

Korby Campbell, Gordon-Rushville High School…Black Hills State University

Miles Davis, Hemingford High School…Dakota Wesleyan

Coy Bila, Chadron High School…South Dakota School of Mines

Logan Tiensvold, Chadron High School…Chadron State College

Curtis Freeze, Bridgeport High School…Chadron State College

Haize Fornstrom, Pine Bluffs High School…preferred walk-on at University of Wyoming

Coby Haas, Sidney High School…preferred walk-on at University of Wyoming

Sam Rischling, Chadron High School…Chadron State College