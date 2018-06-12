Area legion teams in action tonight

There’s a busy Tuesday night of legion baseball taking shape across the region.

Here on KNEB we’ll have the Gering Platte Valley Companies SR’s visiting Alliance.

Gering coming off a pair of losses last night at home to the Buckley Bombers. 5-4 and 5-3 were the scores over at Oregon Trail Park. Gering enters at 6-5 this season.

Alliance is rolling this summer at 16-2. Those losses came this past weekend to really good programs at the North Platte Tournament. The Spartans dropped a 2-0 game to Omaha South and then a 2-1 final to North Platte.

Alliance has shut out Gering 8-0 this year on two separate occasions.

Coverage tonight on KNEB AM 960, 100.3 FM, and kneb.com will start at 7:15 or 15 minutes prior to first pitch at Bower-Shankland Field.

The Gering B&C Steel JR’s will play Alliance starting at 5 p.m.

Elsewhere:

The WESTCO Zephyrs are on the road at Douglas, Wyoming for a single 9 inning game starting at 5 p.m. (We’ll have WESTCO hosting the Cheyenne Mustangs tomorrow night on KNEB).

The WESTCO Express JR’s are home at Cleveland Field to play the Rapid City Post 320 Risers in a doubleheader starting at 3 p.m.

Bridgeport is visiting Torrington tonight for a doubleheader that starts at 6 p.m.