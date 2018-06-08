Area schedule for the weekend

With all-star action continuing the sports schedule a little heavier than normal for this weekend. Here’s a rundown of what’s going on and we’re covering here at KNEB.

TONIGHT

Pioneers baseball:

Hub City Hotshots at Western Nebraska Pioneers…Coverage on KNEB 960, 100.3, and kneb.com will start at 6:05. Pioneers got a doubleheader win over Casper last night to improve to 9-4 on the season. They’ve won 9 of their last 10 games and they sit in first place in the Clark Division, 2.5 games up on Spearfish. Hub City (Aberdeen) comes in at just 3-10, but they have won back to back games entering play tonight.

Legion baseball: Alliance Spartans at North Platte (Kwik Stop Sr’s Tournament)

SATURDAY

Legion baseball: WESTCO Zephyrs vs. Buckley Bombers…The Z’s hosting the Bombers at Cleveland Field in a doubleheader that will start at 3 pm. WESTCO is coming off a doubleheader loss at North Platte earlier this week, right they have a record of 6-11.

West Nebraska All-Star Volleyball…KNEB AM 960, 100.3 FM, kneb.com. Sandy Pilfold joins Chris Cottrell for the broadcast from Cougar Palace starting at 1:45 with first serve at 2 pm.

West Nebraska All-Star Football…94.1 The Brand, kneb.com starting at 6:45 with opening kickoff slated for 7 pm. It’s the 40th edition of the football game. Jeff Kelley joins me for the broadcast.

Pioneers baseball hosting Hub City Hotshots…coverage on KNEB AM 960, 100.3 FM, and kneb.com will start at 6:05. We’ll also have this one on KNEB.tv tomorrow night with those same start times.

HiWay 92 Raceway Park…Qualifying starts at 5 p.m. You’ll get races in these divisions: Minions, Fab 4 Figure 8’s, Super Stock, and the Limited Late Models.

SUNDAY

Pioneers baseball hosting Hub City Hotshots…Radio coverage on KNEB AM 960, 100.3 FM, kneb.com will start at 5:05 with first pitch at 5:35 as the two teams wrap up their three game weekend series (Pioneers head to Hastings for games Monday and Tuesday).

Nascar Cup Series…It’s the Firekeepers Casino 400 from Michigan. Coverage on 94.1 The Brand and kneb.com will start at 11 am.