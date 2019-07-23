Area Tournaments come to a close for WESTCO and Gering

Both area senior legion teams had their Area Tournaments finish up on Monday night.

The WESTCO Zephyrs fell to Kearney by the final of 8-3 at the Class A-7 Tournament in North Platte while Gering Platte Valley Companies was dismissed by Ogallala 11-3 in the B-7 Tournament in Ogallala.

Despite the loss for the Zephyrs they’ve qualified for the Class A State Tournament that will be held in Kearney starting on Saturday.

Last night against Kearney it was an uphill battle as they’d already burned their top four pitchers earlier in the tournament. After holding Kearney off the board in the first inning, Kearney scored in ever inning the rest of the way, including a three run fourth inning when they took full control.

WESTCO was held hitless through five innings by Kearney starter Keegan Thurston. The first Z’s hit of the night came from Jerrett Richter leading off the sixth, a basehit that helped spark a three run rally. Jack Jones picked up an RBI infield single and then Harold Baez connected on a two out, two run single.

WESTCO finishes up the Area Tournament at 2-2 with wins over Lexington and North Platte and a pair of losses to Kearney.

It’s top seed Hastings vs. Kearney in the championship game or games in North Platte today.

Class B-7 Tournament (Ogallala)

The team with more urgency was the winner on Tuesday night in the B-7 Tournament. Ogallala has to win this tournament to make it to state while Gering is in automatically as the host of the Class B State Tournament.

Ogallala jumped out with a run in the first inning and then piled on with a five run third.

Gering was able to respond with a three spot of their own in the bottom half of the third but then the hosts scored three right back in the fourth to pretty much put the game on ice.

Clayton Murphy and Luke Paloucek held Gering to just two hits on the night.

The lone Gering RBI came from Brady Radzymski.

Justin Scott took the loss for Gering as he allowed six runs on eight hits in 2 2/3 innings pitched. Radzymski also touched up a bit, he gave up five runs on eight hits in his 3 1/3 innings last night.

So it’s Ogallala against top seed Alliance later today for the tournament championship with the winner advancing to the Class B State Tournament in Gering starting on Saturday.