(AUDIO) B-8 Boys: Throwdown Starts Tonight

Yesterday seems like a distant memory. Well, maybe not, it’s still cold as heck out there.

The B-8 Boys Sub-District Tournament was postponed yesterday (good thing it was) and that means action will start tonight at Scottsbluff High School.

The Bearcats earned the home court advantage by being the top seed with the best power points standing.

In the 1/4 matchup tonight in the opener at 5 pm it’s Scottsbluff vs. Gering followed by the 2/3 game that pits Sidney vs. Alliance, starting at 7:15.

Doors will open at Scottsbluff High School starting at 4 pm.

Some might say this is the best doubleheader night of the season. I won’t argue.

What’s at stake? Well, in our tight little cocoon of the Panhandle, bragging rights are always at stake when any of these four teams hook up.

Reality wise; Scottsbluff, Sidney, and Alliance are all going to be playing basketball this weekend in District Finals on Saturday it would appear. Gering looks like the only team with a “win or go home” situation staring them in the face.

Scottsbluff appears to be in good shape for a home game on Saturday even if they would lose tonight or tomorrow night.

Sidney enters today at #9 in power points, close to a full point back of Omaha Roncalli. Would a 2-0 showing do enough for the Red Raiders to earn a home game this weekend? I’m really not sure because i don’t even attempt to figure out power points. Sidney right there on the fence of a home or road game this weekend.

Alliance will be traveling if they stay fortunate enough to stay in that wild card position. They enter today at #13 in power points.

Which brings us back to Gering. The Bulldogs had Scottsbluff on the ropes at GHS on Friday night but couldn’t close the deal. Gering was up 29-25 at halftime and the game was tied, 38-38, heading to the fourth quarter. Head Coach Randy Plummer says some of the same old issues for his team kept them from knocking off their chief rival.

Gering is now 0-2 against Scottsbluff this season and the Bearcats have won the last 12 meetings overall in this series dating back four years, to February 21st of 2014. Now the chore even tougher as they enter Scottsbluff’s gym tonight.

For Scottsbluff it was a gut check type win over at Gering. They’d lost their last district game a few weekends ago down at Sidney before rattling off three straight wins in the East/West Shootout. Gering has the loudest gym in the region, a solid team, and Cats Coach Scott Gullion thought his team responded pretty well.

One of the big keys in the second half rally was the play of sophomore point guard, Jasiya DeOllos, who came up with one of his better halves of the season, scoring 11 of his 13 points on the night.

Gering really struggled with stopping the ball, allowing dribble penetration from DeOllos, Connor McCracken, and Devin Buderus that set up some easy baskets near the rim along with some kick out three pointers.

After game one tonight they’ll clear the gym out to allow the Sidney and Alliance fan bases to get settled in and then if you want to re-enter the gym to watch that game you’ll be able to do so, free of charge, pending seats being available.

So far this season Sidney and Alliance have split two games, each winning in the others gym.

Alliance won at Sidney way back on December 16th, 58-56. Then just last weekend it was the Red Raiders winning at Alliance by the final of 67-56.

Sidney has ascended as the season has moved along, playing their best basketball of the year coming down the stretch. It’ll be interesting to see if Alliance can find an answer on the glass tonight for the likes of Mitch Porter and Jake Burke.

We’ll have both games available to watch on KNEB.TV, Allo 15, and Mobius 1500 starting at around 4:45 this afternoon with Chuck Schwartz.

I’ll have the radio call for the Gering vs. Scottsbluff game on 94.1 The Brand and kneb.com starting at 4:45. You can hear my full pregame interviews with Randy Plummer and Scott Gullion on The Brand leading up to tip off on the pregame show.