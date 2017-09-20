(Audio) Central Conference Accepts Lexington

Lexington high school received some good news this week as the Central Conference on Tuesday voted 8-1 to accept Lexington as the 10th member of the league. Lexington received word from Central Conference Chairman, Mike Lucas, (York High School), that the Executive Committee held a special vote and Lexington was voted in. The Central Conference was looking for a 10th school as Central City left that league last year. Lexington had been searching for a new conference over the last couple of years as the future of the Greater Nebraska Conference was put up in the air when Kearney and Norfolk announced last year they were leaving the conference. KRVN’s Jayson Jorgensen spoke with Lexington Athletic Director Phil Truax about the big news. Click here for the interview

Lexington had been a member of the GNAC since the mid 1990’s, this move will take effect for the 2018-2019 school year. Members of the Central Conference include Holdrege, Northwest, York, Crete, Seward, Schyler, Adams Central, Aurora, and Lakeview.