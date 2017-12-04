(AUDIO) Coaches interviews wrapping up Western Conference Tournaments

The season opening Western Conference basketball tournaments wrapped up on Saturday at WNCC’s Cougar Palace.

On the girls side it was all Mitchell. The Lady Tigers jumped on Sidney in the championship game 22-3 at the end of the first quarter and never looked back in a 53-31 win.

After the game i visited on-air with Mitchell first year head coach, Tory Schwartz.

The Scottsbluff Lady Bearcats went 2-1 with wins over Gering and Chadron to finish in 5th place.

Gering went 1-2, salvaging their weekend with a win in the 7th place game against Greeley West.

On the boys side it was Sterling knocking off Scottsbluff in the championship game by the final of 56-40. Scottsbluff fell behind 8-0 right out of the gate and they never led in the game.

Second year Head Coach Scott Gullion visited with me after the loss to Sterling.

As for the Gering boys, it was a 1-2 weekend. Their lone win came on day two against Chadron before they were knocked off in the 5th place game by Alliance in overtime.

The Mitchell boys finished 0-3.