(AUDIO) Cory Fehringer talks Region IX Tourney after win last night

BY Chris Cottrell | March 9, 2018
WNCC one win away from a title game tomorrow night.

The WNCC men’s basketball team picked up a 77-67 win yesterday afternoon over Central Wyoming in the quarterfinal round of the Region IX Tournament in La Junta, Colorado.

Freshman Jervay Green finished with a game high 35 points to help the rest of the team overcome some offensive struggles.

Here’s what Head Coach, Cory Fehringer had to say about things this morning.

The Cougars will play in the tournament semifinals tonight at 5 p.m. against Sheridan College. It’ll be the first meeting between the two schools this season.

