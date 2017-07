Cozad native and former Husker Jared Crick is getting read for another year in the NFL. This will be the second season he has been a member of the Denver Broncos. He spoke recently with the Rural Radio Network about the offseason and the changes with the franchise. Click here to listen to the podcast. Last year Crick played in all 16 games for the Broncos at defensive end making 15 starts. He finished with 53 tackles and three sacks.