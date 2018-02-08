(AUDIO) D.J. Bokelman to play golf at Concordia University

Thursday afternoon at Scottsbluff High School produced another young athlete signing to continue her career at the next level.

It was senior golfer D.J. Bokelman inking with Concordia University in Seward, Nebraska.

Bokelman chose Concordia over Peru State College because it had the right feel and felt like home.

Obviously an exciting time for Bokelman as she gets to continue playing the sport she loves.

As a senior at Scottsbluff, Bokelman finished tied for 13th at the Class B State Tournament. Her head coach for her final season at the prep level was Brock Ehler, who says Concordia won’t be disappointed with the player or the person they’re getting.

Another impressive aspect of the ceremony was that the Concordia golf coaches made the trip out to be with Bokelman on her big day. The head golf coach is Brett Muller.

Recent SHS athletes that have signed at Concordia are former tennis player Sarah Woodward, cross country runner Tayler Gipe, and current senior wrestler Mario Ybarra.

Coach Muller talked about why it’s important for coaches at Concordia to be there when young athletes are signing scholarships with the school.

D.J. Bokelman is now signed, sealed, and delivered for Concordia University where she’ll play golf and major in physical therapy.