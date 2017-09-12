(AUDIO) Daily Prep Schedule for Tuesday

There are plenty of activities scheduled on the prep calendar for today (Tuesday 9/12), including some volleyball over at Gering High School as the Lady Bulldogs host rival Scottsbluff.

Scottsbluff comes in at 2-5 on the season. Earlier this morning second year Head Coach, Alexia Lanka, talked about a key senior who’s doing everything she can to help the team.

Scottsbluff’s wins so far this season have come against Jackson Hole and Newcastle; a pair of Wyoming schools at the Campbell County Invite in Gillette.

Gering has gotten off to a 4-4 start for first year Head Coach, Amanda Cochran. After competing in that same tournament in Gillette the Lady Bulldogs got a rare road win at Chadron last Thursday night.

KNEB has radio and TV coverage of the match tonight.

Chuck Schwartz will handle things on KNEB.tv starting at 6:20 while radio pregame will start at 6:15. First serve from Gering tonight at 6:30.

Plenty of other activities today:

Girls Golf – Gering is hosting their invitational at Monument Shadows. Teams on hand include Scottsbluff, Alliance, Sidney, Chadron, Bayard, Bridgeport, Creek Valley, Gordon-Rushville, Kimball, Mitchell, and Ogallala.

Boys Tennis – Scottsbluff hosting a triangular with Gering and Alliance. Matches will be held at both SHS and GHS.

Softball – Scottsbluff is home to take on Holyoke, Colorado with varsity starting at 4 p.m.

Gering is also on the diamond tonight as they play at Chase County in a doubleheader starting at 4:30.