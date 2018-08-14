(Audio) Fall camp continues for Scottsbluff

Temperatures were approaching 90 degrees on Monday afternoon at the practice field at Scottsbluff High School.

It was a bit of a down practice according to Bearcats Head Coach Joe Benson as the team was back to the basics of blocking and tackling, two things the head man wasn’t all that pleased with coming out of their scrimmage from this past weekend.

Scottsbluff is projected to be one of the top teams in Class B this season and it’s easy to see why with the type of kids that are returning from last year’s team that reached the second round of the playoffs.

But those basics, that’s something that Benson says will be key for a team with this much talent.

As the workout was getting underway Benson announced to the team that the four captains this season would be a quartet of talented seniors; Garrett Nelson, Keegan Reifschneider, Chris Busby, and Jeremiah Delzer.

Offensive lineman Sam Clarkson is going to miss the bulk of, if not all of, the season, with a knee injury. Can the Cats make up for that loss and still be solid in the trenches?

That o-line will work in front of some talented ball carriers again this season. Chris Busby is one of the top returning ground gainers in the state from a season ago. Junior Jasiya DeOllos is a big bruiser who can also take it to the house if he gets to the second level.

A pair of juniors also need to be mentioned; Sabastian Harsh and Jacob Krul. Harsh is 6’3, 215 and he’ll be taking over for Noah Bruner at quarterback. He possesses a big arm and will be a load for linebackers and defensive backs to deal with in the running game. Krul has bulked up and still has breakaway speed.

There will be no shortage of home run threats coming out of the backfield this season for Scottsbluff.

And of course you’ve got Reifschneider, the swiss army knife type. Anytime he touches the ball (offense, defense, special teams) something special could happen.

Scottsbluff will scrimmage on Friday night at 7 o’clock at Bearcat Stadium before opening up on 8/24 at North Platte.