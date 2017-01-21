(AUDIO) Friday night hoops recap, SB vs. Gering preview

Dru Kuxhausen’s dominant senior season continued last night in Sidney as he scored 38 points to lead Scottsbluff to an impressive 64-47 win.

We’ve all known about the deadly shooting ability from outside but this season Kuxhausen has taken his game to a whole new level, utilizing his strong upper body to take defenders to the basket and score near the rim and get to the free throw line.

On Friday night Kuxhausen nailed three three pointers but also used his all around game to score 29 points on eight two point field goals to go along with a 13-14 showing at the foul line.

As a team in the win at Sidney, Scottsbluff played really well on the defensive end of the floor.

The third quarter in particular was a bit of a block party. Devin Buderus and Landon Walker combined for (unofficially) 6 blocked shots to really quiet the crowd and make things difficult for the Red Raiders on the offensive end of the floor.

Walker finished with 14 points, Buderus had 6 as Scottsbluff improved to 14-1.

Scottsbluff visits Gering tonight.

At Gering on Friday night the Bulldogs boys improved to 9-5 with blowout of Chadron, 64-42. Gering used dominant second and fourth quarters to really slam the door on the Cardinals, in those two quarters outscoring Chadron 41-16.

Offensively Gering had a balanced attack led Christian Rogers who finished with 17 points. Tyler Pszanka scored 16 and Trey Winkler had 12.

About tonight’s game with Scottsbluff, Gering Assistant Coach Steve Land knows his kids have to play some of their best basketball to have a shot to win.

Here’s the Scottsbluff side of things for the big game tonight with Head Coach Scott Gullion.

KNEB will have the coverage for you. Radio on KNEB AM 960, 100.3 FM, and kneb.com will start at approximately 6:45.

KNEB.tv coverage also for tonight’s game, that’ll start at 6:45 also.

Both schools girls teams suffered losses on Friday night.

Scottsbluff played with plenty of effort and made a run at red hot Sidney, but in the end fell short, the final was 48-40. Taylor Noe led Scottsbluff with 14 points.

It was the 13th straight win for the Lady Raiders as they improved to 14-1.

For slide continued for the Gering Lady Bulldogs, losing at home to Chadron 36-30. That’s three straight losses and five of their last six have fallen in the loss column.

After scoring just five points against Scottsbluff on Tuesday night Chadron senior Jadyn McCartney tallied 22 in the win at Gering. Emma Sterkel had 10 points for Gering.

Girls Panhandle Conference Tournament:

Hemingford 62, Hay Springs 23…Faith Rohrbouck shot 7-9 from the floor and led the Lady Bobcats with 19 points.

Morrill 60, Sioux County 20…Jessica Harvey finished with a game high 24 points for the Lady Lions. It’s Morrill vs. Hemingford tonight for the tournament championship.

Boys Panhandle Conference Tournament:

Crawford 58, Hemingford 45

Morrill 46, Sioux County 37…D’Marco Ayala had 20 points for the Lions, they’ll play Crawford for the tourney title this evening at around 6:45.

Girls SPVA Tournament:

Chase County 50, Bridgeport 32

St. Pat’s 49, Hershey 19

Finals and consolation round games are this afternoon/tonight.

Boys SPVA Tournament:

Kimball plays for the tournament championship tonight against Hershey starting at 5 p.m. mountain time.

MAC Tournament:

Girls and boys championship games are tonight…the girls matchup has Leyton against Potter-Dix and in the boys game Garden County hooks up with Leyton. Action at Bridgeport HS starts at this afternoon at 3 p.m., with the championship games getting underway starting at 6:30.

Elsewhere last night…

(B) Alliance 76, Ogallala 36

(G) Alliance 65, Ogallala 31

(B) Gordon-Rushville 74, Cody-Kilgore 33

(G) Gordon-Rushville 46, Cody-Kilgore 32