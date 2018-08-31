(Audio) Friday Night Preview

Let’s get to the Friday Night Preview with a look at some previews and the schedule for area high school football teams tonight.

There was one game last night as the Morrill Lions improved to 1-1 with a 70-32 win at Leyton/Banner County.

Hastings (0-1) at Scottsbluff (1-0)

We’ll have tonight’s game on KNEB.tv, ALLO 15, Mobius 1500 for TV coverage and the radio call on 101.7 The Trail and kneb.com.

Scottsbluff enters off an impressive week one showing against Class A North Platte, winning on the road 41-20. Head Coach Joe Benson plays things pretty close to the vest, but even he was impressed with how they played to start the season.

In the win senior RB Chris Busby ran for 134 yards and two touchdowns, junior QB Sabastian Harsh completed 4-8 for 143 yards and a score, while senior WR Keegan Reifschneider had three catches for 130 yards and a touchdown.

Scottsbluff scored on their first play of the game as Harsh hit Reifschneider for a 60 yard touchdown.

The stout Scottsbluff starting defense allowed just one touchdown and two big chunk plays last week. Outside of that virtually nothing to be had for North Platte.

Hastings Head Coach Charlie Shoemakers had high praise earlier this week for the Bearcats.

Scottsbluff looking to make it a 2-0 start to the season tonight as they play their home opener against Hastings.

Seward (1-0) at Gering (0-1)

Things did not start as new Head Coach Josh Hiatt had hoped for the Gering Bulldogs last week. Gering went on the road and got thumped by Grand Island Northwest 61-0. The Vikings put up 35 first quarter points to slam the door shut before Gering could recover.

Hiatt said they really haven’t talked much about that game with the team, wanting to move on quickly, forget it and get set for what’s going to be a tough home opener against Seward. The Blue Jays come in off a win over Waverly to start the season and for Jays Head Coach Jamie Opfer, well, he’s got one of the top quarterbacks in the state in Joe Krause.

Krause hit 20 of 30 throws last week for around 270 yards and three touchdowns. This makes it back to back weeks that Gering has to deal with a top QB; Northwest featured three year starter Carter Terry a week ago.

Coach Hiatt offered up some keys to a good showing tonight against another rugged opponent.

Coverage tonight with Jeff Kelley and Chuck Schwartz will start at 6:30 on KNEB AM 960, 100.3 FM, and kneb.com.

Other games from the area:

Alliance (0-1) at Chadron (1-0)…A rivalry matchup here in week two for these squads. Alliance was throttled by #1 York last week 55-14. In the loss Trevor DuBray threw for 135 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Chadron got 163 yards rushing and three touchdowns from Clark Riesen in their win over Gordon-Rushville to open the season.

Gordon-Rushville (0-1) at Sidney (1-0)…The Red Raiders played on the road as they ventured into Class C-1 last week, dominating at Bridgeport 40-0. Sidney rushed for a team total of 227 yards led by Cade Lewis who finished with 106 and a pair of touchdowns. Arik Doty completed 3-6 for 73 yards and a score.

Southeast WY (0-0) at Mitchell (0-1)…The Tigers ran into a rough defensive unit from Valentine in their opener. Mitchell managed just 283 yards of total offense and quarterback Blake Thyne threw three interceptions. Mitchell hoping a game under their belt is an advantage against a Southeast team playing their first game of the season.

Wood River (0-1) at Bridgeport (0-1)…Both these teams coming off losses to open the season a week ago. Scott Frost’s hometown team was leveled by Doniphan-Trumbull 42-7 while Bridgeport fell at home to Sidney 40-0. Bridgeport plays their second straight game at home before a bye week and then road games at Mitchell and Gibbon. A win tonight would be huge for the Bulldogs.

Garden County (1-0) at Bayard (1-0)…Bayard opened up their 8-man season with a 57-14 rout at home of Leyton/Banner County. Karsen Hunter and Jack Kildown each hit the 100 yard mark rushing in the win while the Tigers threw the ball effectively as well with 119 yards passing and four touchdowns. Kildow threw three of those TD’s. Garden County won a nail-biter over Kimball 36-30. (Kimball is open this week with a bye)

South Loup (1-0) at Hemingford (0-1)…The Bobcats played their opener at D-2 #1 Mullen and fell 52-12. Hemingford did not complete a pass in the loss while running back Justin Davis ran for 100 yards and a touchdown. South Loup beat Sutherland 30-22 last week.

Other games this afternoon/tonight: Potter-Dix at Crawford, Lingle Ft. Laramie at Sioux County, Torrington at Glenrock, Yuma CO at Pine Bluffs, Upton-Sundance at Niobrara County, Burns at Wright.