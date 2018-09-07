(Audio) Friday Night Preview

Let’s dive into this third week of the season (second in Wyoming) with another look at high school football games and the schedule for around the region.

Two games tonight here at KNEB:

Grand Island Northwest (1-1) at Scottsbluff (2-0)…We’ll have this one on KNEB.tv, ALLO 15, Mobius 1500 and radio on 101.7 The Trail starting at 6:30 with kickoff at 7.

It’s homecoming night at Bearcat Stadium as Scottsbluff looks to drop the hammer on a third straight opponent to open the season. One thing really stands out after each of the opening two Friday nights for Scottsbluff: They have a lot of good football players. Head Coach Joe Benson agrees.

Scottsbluff has run roughshod in wins over North Platte and Hastings so far this season. The big names are obvious; Garrett Nelson, Chris Busby, Keegan Reifschneider, Sabastian Harsh, and the Jordan Hort types. A standout defensive unit and one of the more explosive offenses in the state. Another big plus for the team comes with their special teams play. Jerry Escamilla has been great on kickoffs, routinely making opponents start at their own 20 yard line. Caleb Walker is Mr. Consistent on the PAT’s, you’ve got Cameron Geary dropping punts inside the 20 and of course the return game can be special.

Tonight’s opponent comes in licking their wounds a bit after a tough loss last week. Northwest led McCook 21-0 and had a shot to make it a four touchdown lead. But the Bison were able to rally from down 21-7 at halftime to beat the Vikings 35-21, scoring 28 unanswered points. Northwest head man, Kevin Stein, trying to regroup.

Scottsbluff won at Northwest last season 34-27. Numbers wise early this season the Cats are averaging 313 yards per game rushing while also throwing for 112 yards per game.

Gering (0-2) at Torrington (1-0)…This one tonight on radio only on KNEB AM 960, 100.3 FM, and kneb.com starting at 6:30 with kickoff at 7.

The numbers tell most the story right now for Gering but maybe not the entire story. In losses to Northwest and Seward the Bulldogs have been outscored 107-0. That said Head Coach Josh Hiatt believes the team is making strides. I spoke with him last night and he was adamant that the team is improving despite what the scoreboard has said the first two weeks of the season.

Earlier this week Hiatt talked with KNEB’s Jeff Kelley about some of the defensive improvements he saw from week one to last week.

Tonight will pose a completely different challenge for the Gering stop unit. After opening against NW QB Carter Terry and then Joe Krause of Seward they’ll face a more traditional running attack from Torrington.

Torrington comes in after starting their season last week with hard fought, grind it out type win at Glenrock. The Blazers a confident team with plenty of guys back from a team that played in a state title game a year ago.

They’re well coached and Mark Lenhardt says they sure aren’t going to overlook the Bulldogs tonight.

Bryan Lemmon last week ran for two scores and 165 yards on the ground for the Blazers, he’ll be the focal point for the Gering defense tonight.

Other games from the region:

Alliance (1-1) at Hastings (0-2)…After an expected thrashing at the hands of top ranked York, it was Alliance picking up a rivalry win last week on the road at Chadron, 17-6. A key in these long road trips is just being ready to play when you get off the bus. Hastings is one of those teams that’s 0-2 but played some heavyweights in McCook and Scottsbluff. They trailed at Bluffs last week 42-0 at halftime. This is one of those measuring stick games that can give you a feel for how good either of these teams might be. Mason Hiemstra of Alliance has 115 yards receiving and a pair of TD’s while RB Kysen Harris is approaching 200 yards on the year.

Minden (1-1) at Sidney (2-0)…Sidney has been one of the teams that’s been slept on in C-1 entering the season. They’ve absolutely throttled their first two opponents, outscoring Bridgeport and Gordon-Rushville 91-0. Cade Lewis is average 101.5 yards per game on the ground with four touchdowns and QB Arik Doty is sporting a 223-4-0 line early in the year. The Red Raiders look like heavy underdogs against Scottsbluff and they have an early October showdown with unbeaten Ogallala. Sidney looking like a playoff team.

Bayard (1-1) at Cambridge (0-1)…The Tigers won their 8-man debut on opening night big over Leyton/Banner County before stumbling last week against Garden County. Cambridge comes in off a bye week, they lost their opener to Ravenna 46-40.

Chadron (1-1) at Valentine (1-1)…Chadron looks to rebound from the loss to Alliance with a road trip to take on the Badgers. Valentine blew out Mitchell in their opener and then last week got shutout by Ogallala 20-0. Last year Chadron rebounded after an early loss to Gering and didn’t lose a game the rest of the regular season. This figures to be a tough one to get in the win column tonight.

Minatare (1-0) at Crawford (2-0)…This one has the makings of a fun one. In talking to coaches in the preseason at the 6-man level just about everybody said they expected to Minatare to have a big year. After opening with a 30 point win over Sioux County the Indians had last week off. Meanwhile for Crawford they were busy starting their 8-man journey with a 2-0 start to the season, knocking off Potter-Dix. After playing P-D and Edgemont SD to open the year a big step up in competition in this one for the Rams.

Hemingford (0-2) at Burwell (2-0)…A rare 0-2 start to the season for the Bobcats after opening losses to Mullen and South Loup. The numbers would say another tough game should be expected tonight on the road. In their first two games of the season Burwell has outscored their opponents 97-14. Through two games for Hemingford a total of just 304 yards of offense.

Mitchell (1-1) at Gordon-Rushville (0-2)…After week one loss it was the Tigers bouncing back in a big way against Southeast WY in week two, winning 48-14. Quarterback Blake Thyne has now thrown for 254 yards, 3 TD, and 4 INT on the year. Rylan Aguallo and Hunter Lemley have combined for four rushing TD’s. Don’t judge the Mustangs on that 0-2 record; they’ve lost games to Chadron and then last week Sidney thumped them 51-0.

Elsewhere: Southwest at Kimball (0-1), Leyton/Banner County (0-2) at Brady, Elm Creek at Morrill (1-1…that’s an afternoon game at Morrill today), Sioux County at Potter-Dix,

Wyoming games: Wright at Pine Bluffs (Hornets coming off a win over Yuma CO last week. Donte Jacobson went 10-15 for 192 yards and three touchdowns, completing passes to six different WR’s last week), NSA Academy at Lingle Ft. Laramie, Niobrara County at Tongue River, Saratoga at Southeast, Moorcroft at Burns.

(Byes this week: Bridgeport)