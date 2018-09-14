(Audio) Friday Night Preview

Week 4 of the high school football season here at KNEB has two games on tap at the station for tonight. An interesting mix this week for teams in the region with some out of state matchups plus plenty of bye weeks for some six and eight man programs.

Let’s get to the preview…

Scottsbluff (3-0) at Sterling CO (1-2)

We’ll have this one tonight with radio coverage only on 101.7 The Trail and kneb.com. Scottsbluff is coming off their homecoming win, 25-10, against Northwest a week ago. The undefeated Bearcats remained at #4 in the Omaha World Herald poll for this week in Class B.

Sterling enters tonight at 1-2 after their first win of the season against Classical Academy (Colorado Springs) last Friday night.

Sterling coach Rob Busmente sounds impressed with Scottsbluff after watching plenty of film this week.

It’s a bit of the great unknown for both of these schools; they haven’t matched up in football since 1991, that was when Coach Busmente was a senior playing for Sterling.

Scottsbluff coach Joe Benson sees some similarities with Sterling and some other teams on the schedule.

The starting defensive unit for Scottsbluff has allowed just the one touchdown so far this season and last week they held a potent Northwest attack to just three first downs and a total of 53 yards on offense.

For Scottsbluff on offense they fell short of their season average in the running game but still piled up over 280 rush yards against a defense that had multiple all-state caliber players. Chris Busby rushed for 129 yards and two touchdowns on 29 carries.

One area that had been a strength that needs some shoring up is special teams. Northwest’s only TD came on a kickoff return and the Bearcats struggled with field goals and extra points.

Kickoff tonight on 101.7 The Trail and kneb.com is at 7 o’clock and the pregame show will get started at 6:30.

Hastings (1-2) at Gering (0-3)

After back to back losses to open the year against state ranked teams Northwest and Seward the Gering High Bulldogs were hoping for better luck in Wyoming last week against state ranked Torrington. Head Coach Josh Hiatt found out quickly the Bulldogs would be no match for the Trailblazers, who played in a state title game last year. The final was 60-6.

After winning two games last year and then going through a coaching change I think some growing pains were to be expected. Hiatt right now is hoping to find some kids that are able to read and react quicker in game situations.

Gering does have some familiarity with the set up for tonight. They played this matchup a year ago at home and played Hastings fairly tough with multiple opportunities in the red zone in the first half and just couldn’t come away with much. Of course the flip side of that is Hastings will probably not be overlooking Gering tonight.

For the Tigers this season it’s a 1-2 start. They beat Alliance last week after early losses to McCook and Scottsbluff.

KNEB.tv, Allo 15, Mobius 1500 for the TV coverage tonight and radio on 960/100.3 and kneb.com will start at 6:30.

Elsewhere:

Sidney (3-0) at Cozad (1-2)…The Red Raiders so far this season have outscored their opponents 119-7. Senior running back Cade Lewis is now averaging 146.7 yards per game rushing and he has eight touchdowns. Cozad got their first win last week over Chase County 19-14.

Brush CO at Alliance (1-2)…Alliance went on the road at got beat last week by Hastings 39-7. Mason Hiemstra continues to be one of the top WR’s in the region; he’s averaging 66 yards per game at over 16 yard per catch with a pair of touchdowns. Kysen Harris in run game at 79 yards per game. Alliance looking to even up their mark with a home win tonight.

Bridgeport (0-3) at Mitchell (2-1)…The homestanding Tigers have put up big numbers in back to back weeks in wins over Southeast WY and Gordon-Rushville, scoring 48 and 53 points in those wins. Mitchell’s been fairly balanced on the year offensively, averaging just under 200 yards per game passing and almost 170 per game on the ground. Meanwhile for Bridgeport, offense has been hard to come by. After being shutout in the first two games they were able to find the endzone last week in loss to Holyoke, CO on Saturday.

Cody-Kilgore (2-0) at Minatare (2-0)…Matchup of 6-man unbeatens just down the highway at the home of the Indians. Through two games no one has been able to stop Minatare running back Ephroen Lovato, who’s averaging 235 yards per game rushing with seven touchdowns. Kaleb Gonzales has combined for 6 touchdowns rushing and passing.

Other matchups tonight: Broken Bow at Chadron (Now that could be the reason why i saw a Broken Bow police car in Scottsbluff on Thursday…maybe?), Kimball at Dundy County-Stratton.

Bye week: Bayard, Crawford, Hemingford, Leyton/Banner County, Morrill, Potter-Dix, Sioux County

Wyoming games:

Green River at Torrington (2-0)…The Trailblazers routed Gering last week and they’ll look to get to 3-0 with another home game on tap for tonight. Bryan Lemmon combined for six total touchdowns (rushing, receiving, and passing) last week in the 60-6 win over Gering.

Pine Bluffs (2-0) at Southeast (1-1)…The Hornets have wins over Yuma CO and Wright to start the season as they try and wind their way back to a third straight state title game appearance. Southeast got their first win of the season last week, beating Saratoga.

Other matchups: Burns at Buffalo, Lingle Ft. Laramie got a FORFEIT WIN over Rock River, Wind River at Niobrara County