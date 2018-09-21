(Audio) Friday Night Preview

After tonight we’ll be past the halfway point of the high school football regular season. It’s week five for teams in Nebraska and week four for the Wyoming schools.

Let’s get to the matchups and schedule for tonight.

Gering (0-4) at Scottsbluff (4-0)

The headliner, of course, will be right here in town tonight at Bearcat Stadium with unbeaten Scottsbluff hosting winless Gering in the opening game of district play. Scottsbluff has won the last 8 matchups in this series with Gering’s last win coming during the 2009 season.

It’s been a rough start to the Josh Hiatt era at Gering this season with the Bulldogs having been outscored 218-13 by Northwest, Seward, Torrington, and Hastings. It’s one key word holding the Bulldogs back from taking positive steps forward according to Hiatt.

Gering adjusting to a new coach and plenty of new schemes all while trying to figure out what it takes to make winning plays on Friday nights.

So, Gering in the early stages of trying to get their football program back to some winning ways. For Scottsbluff, it’s just more of the same. Winning.

The record sits at 4-0 after a come from behind road win against Sterling last week. After a slow start against the Tigers, trailing 18-17 at one point in the second quarter, the Bearcats made some adjustments and rolled 48-18. Coach Joe Benson says this team is easy to coach.

A lot of those traits will be tested tonight as Scottsbluff as Benson looks for a focused effort against their crosstown rival. In looking at Gering on film, Benson sees some positives for the Bulldogs.

We’ll have TV and radio tonight. KNEB.tv, Allo 15, and Mobius 1500 along with 101.7 The Trail with pregame starting at 6:30, kickoff at 7 o’clock.

Elsewhere around the region…

Mitchell (3-1) at Ogallala (3-1)…The Tigers and head coach Jimmie Rhodes got a big WTC win over Bridgeport last week by the final of 30-28. Tonight the competition level jumps a notch against Ogallala.

The Ogallala QB that Rhodes is talking about is Clayton Murphy, who’s thrown for over 900 yards and 7 touchdowns so far through four games. Mitchell hopes to use their running game to play a little keep away from the Indians tonight.

Alliance (2-2) at Chase County (2-2)…Alliance is coming off a 35-26 home win against Brush, CO as they got back to .500 on the season. Mason Hiemstra (20 rec, 4 TD) and Kysen Harris (close to 300 yards rushing) continue to be the go to guys on offense for Alliance. Chase County has wins against No. Platte St. Pat’s and Holdrege and losses to Gothenburg and Cozad.

Chadron (1-3) at Sidney (3-1)…The Red Raiders suffered their first loss of the season last week, falling at Cozad 14-7. They’ll look to get back on track tonight against a Chadron team that comes in reeling with three straight losses (Alliance, Valentine, Broken Bow). Sidney plays at Scottsbluff next week.

Minatare (3-0) at South Platte (1-2)…The Indians picked up a big home win over Cody-Kilgore last week by the final of 61-34. Ephroen Lovato and Kaleb Gonzales have now combined for 758 yards rushing with 15 combined touchdowns.

Hemingford (0-3) at Kimball (1-2)…The combined record of the three teams that Hemingford has played so far this season is 9-0, so don’t count the Bobcats out from making a run at the 8-man level still this season. Both these squads coming off byes from a week ago.

Morrill got a forfeit win over Perkins County, who didn’t have enough players available to play the game.

Other games tonight: Bayard (1-2) at Sutherland (1-2), Bridgeport (0-4) at Gibbon (0-4), Crawford (2-1) at Sioux County (0-3), Leyton/Banner County (0-3) at Garden County (2-1), Potter-Dix (1-2) at Hyannis (3-0)

Wyoming games: Pine Bluffs (3-0) at Tongue River, Torrington (3-0) at Lander Valley, Southeast (0-3) at Niobrara County (2-1), Wheatland at Burns (2-1), H.E.M. at Lingle Ft. Laramie (2-1),