(Audio) Friday Night Preview

Let’s get to the weekly online look at our two high school football games tonight at KNEB along with a few other capsule breakdowns and the rest of the schedule.

Sidney (3-2) at Scottsbluff (5-0)

After a 3-0 start to the season the Red Raiders, playing their first year in C-1, have now lost back to back games to Cozad and Chadron. For head coach Chris Koozer it’s that opening district loss last week to the Cardinals that really hurts.

Making matters worse coming into tonight’s game with Scottsbluff is the uncertain status of star running back Cade Lewis (597 yds rushing, 9 TD).

If Lewis can’t go tonight look for Sidney to rely heavily on the right arm of senior QB Arik Doty.

Scottsbluff last week ran through Gering to the tune of a 62-6 win to improve to 5-0. They’re still ranked 4th in the Omaha World Herald poll this week in Class B.

Right now on offense the Bearcats are averaging over 400 yards per game (306 rush, 102 pass) while allowing just 13.5 points per game on the defensive side of the football.

Coverage on KNEB FM 101.7 The Trail and kneb.com will start at 6:30 with kickoff at 7 p.m.

Lexington (1-4) at Gering (0-5)

Despite the loss to Scottsbluff last week, Josh Hiatt said his Gering Bulldogs gave one of their best efforts of the season. Hiatt made a switch at quarterback, moving junior Anthony Walker to the starters job and moving Kolton Ebbers to WR. Those two hooked up on the Dogs lone score in the game and the head coach likes what he sees from Walker.

Slot receivers Riley Schanaman and Brady Radzymski both had solid games last week also as the Bulldogs ditched the running game and started to throw it around against Scottsbluff. That said, Coach Hiatt would love to see more balance tonight against Lexington.

The Minutemen are just 1-4 with their lone win coming against Schuyler 49-0 in week one. Last week not only did they lose a game to McCook but they lost one of their best players and top play maker, WR Logan Callahan. Rowan calls it a big mental challenge for his team.

The Callahan injury, a long trip west for Lexington and yes, the Bulldogs have a few things working in their favor. As Gering looks for their first win of the season Coach Hiatt offered up some keys for getting the job done.

Coverage tonight with Jeff Kelley on KNEB.tv, Allo 15, and Mobius 1500 for the T.V. side here at the station. The radio call on KNEB AM 960, 100.3 FM, and kneb.com starting at 6:30.

Other games:

McCook (5-0) at Alliance (3-2)…The Bulldogs have already put together a much better season than last year when they went 0-9. Alliance owns wins over Chadron, Brush CO, and Chase County. The Bison come in undefeated and they already have a win over Class B defending champ, York. This is a district game as everyone in the state continues to towards the final week of the regular season when McCook could show back up in the region to play Scottsbluff.

Morrill (2-2) at Bayard (1-3)…Morrill’s second win last week came via forfeit as Perkins County phoned it in due to a lack of available players. That means Morrill hasn’t played a game since September 7th against Elm Creek as they had a bye on 9/14. Blake Lofink has turned into a big play WR for the Lions with six of his nine catches going for touchdowns. Lofink is averaging 32 yards per catch. After a season opening win against Leyton/Banner County it’s been three straight losses for Bayard as they continue their first year in 8-man.

St. Pat’s (2-3) at Bridgeport (1-4)…After struggling for the first three weeks of the season on offense the Bridgeport Bulldogs have found their stride just a bit of late, having scored 50 points in their last two games including a 22-20 win over Gibbon last week.

Ogallala (4-1) at Chadron (2-3)…Both teams are coming off big wins a week ago. Ogallala beat a short handed Mitchell team 53-20 while Chadron hopes a win over Sidney gets their season back on track after a 1-3 start. Ogallala QB Clayton Murphy has thrown 10 touchdowns against just two interceptions. Clark Riesen has scored four rushing touchdowns for the Cardinals.

Elsewhere: Minatare looks to stay undefeated at the 6-man level as they head to Hay Springs for a night kickoff…The 3-2 Mitchell Tigers look to bounce back from that loss Ogallala against Chase County at home tonight…After an 0-3 start to the year Hemingford found the win column last week. The Bobcats continue their fight back towards the playoffs with a 2 p.m. start at home today against Sutherland…Sioux County Schools on Twitter this morning posted a photo of a fully frosted over football field ahead of their afternoon game against Hyannis…It’s homecoming at Kimball as the Longhorns take on Perkins County…Crawford hosts Cody-Kilgore…and Potter-Dix is at home to take on Creek Valley.

Leyton/Banner County gets a forfeit win this week over Wallace, who only has seven healthy players and couldn’t play tonight’s game.

Wyoming games:

Big Horn at Pine Bluffs…this is a 1 vs. 2 matchup in 1-A and also a rematch of last year’s state title game. Pine Bluffs is the two time defending state champ and this season they’ve outscored their opponents 131-0.

Douglas at Torrington…The Trailblazers are the new #1 team in 3-A in Wyoming after thrashing Lander Valley 41-7 last week. So far on the season Mark Lenhardt’s team is doing a number on opponents on both sides of the ball, outscoring their foes 152-38.

Other Wyoming games: Tongue River at Southeast, Burns at Glenrock, Lingle Ft. Laramie at Midwest, and Niobrara County at Wright.