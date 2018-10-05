(Audio) Friday Night Preview

It’s week 7 of the high school football season (week 6 in Wyoming), down to the final three regular season games on the year for teams across the region and state.

District play in full swing and we’ll have a pair of district matchups tonight on KNEB.

Let’s get into the previews for our games, take a look at some of the other key games around the region as well as the entire schedule for today and tonight.

Scottsbluff (6-0) at Lexington (2-4)

101.7 The Trail and kneb.com with KRVN’s Scott Foster on the call tonight. Pregame will start at 5:30 with coaches interviews and then kickoff at 6 p.m.

The 6-0 Scottsbluff Bearcats are coming off a 53-3 win over Sidney last week while Lexington won at Gering 42-7. How bout some of the raw numbers for some of the top players for the Bearcats this season…

-Chris Busby: 703 yds rush, 10 TD, 7.3 yards per carry

-Sabastian Harsh: 387 yds rush, 10 TD, 8.1 ypc, 6 TD passes

-Keegan Reifschneider: 10 catches, 249 yds, 24.9 yards per catch, 4 TD

-Jacob Krul: 306 yds rush, 6 TD, 9.9 ypc

-Garrett Nelson: 32 total tackles (27 solo tackles), 6 tackles for loss, 4 sacks

The Bearcats offense has been humming in high gear this season averaging 297 yards per game rushing and 93 yards per game passing. Those numbers would be much bigger than that but they’ve had some blowout wins of late with running clocks that’s reduced the number of plays they’ve been able to run plus the starters haven’t been playing as much in the second half of games. Here’s what head coach Joe Benson had to say about Lexington.

You these those numbers above for Garrett Nelson and this could be another week to shine with Lexington featuring a pass heavy offensive attack. Coach Benson says it’s all the little things you don’t see that make Nelson special.

After tonight the Bearcats have regular season games left with Alliance and McCook before the postseason gets underway.

Alliance (3-0) at Gering (0-6)

KNEB.tv, ALLO 15, Mobius 1500 for the TV broadcast tonight with radio coverage on KNEB AM 960, 100.3 FM, and kneb.com starting up at 6:30, kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m.

Last year it was Gering scratching out a couple of wins (one of which coming at Alliance) while Alliance suffered through an 0-9 campaign. A bit of a role reversal coming into tonight with Alliance sitting at .500 and Gering looking for their first win. Really big game for Alliance as they could possibly wind up in the Class B playoffs this year for head coach Chris Seebohm.

Can Gering play the role of spoiler tonight? Last week they were beaten at home 42-7 by Hastings. In the loss Gering saw some season bests: total yards-320, passing yards-194, longest play from scrimmage-64 yds, tackles for loss-10.

They also committed four turnovers on offense and the defense couldn’t cover for all those mistakes.

Anthony Walker will be getting the start at quarterback for the third straight game for Gering tonight.

Alliance running back Kysen Harris was injured last week against McCook and Coach Seebohm told he’s listed as questionable coming into tonight.

Elsewhere:

Bayard (2-3) at Hemingford (2-3)…Both teams coming off wins a week ago. For Hemingford, they scored in the waning moments to knock off Sutherland at Bobcat Field 34-28. That made it two straight wins after starting the season 0-3 (the three teams that beat Hemingford still haven’t lost, combing to go 15-0). Hemingford right now with three running backs over 300 yards on the season led by Justin Davis who’s rushed for 454 yards and five touchdowns. The Tigers have been a balanced attack throwing for a team total of 617 yards while rushing for a team total of 853 yards. Key spot for both these teams, who are eyeing a spot in the postseason.

Chadron (3-3) at Chase County (2-4)…Chadron won on opening night and then it looked like things were falling apart for the Cardinals as they lost three straight games. Last year it was a loss to Gering that kickstarted their season, this year a road win at Sidney two weeks ago might have been the switch they needed flipped as they followed the win over the Red Raiders up with a huge win over Ogallala 34-20.

Mitchell (4-2) at NP St. Pat’s (3-3)…A win tonight would go along way in helping Mitchell reach the postseason. After a 33 points loss to Ogallala two weeks ago the Tigers bounced back with a hard fought, 35-32 win over Chase County last week. Mitchell’s been a nicely balanced offense this season at 183 yards passing and 177 yards rushing per game. A tough closing slate for Mitchell; after tonight they still have games remaining with Chadron and Sidney.

Arthur County (2-3) at Minatare (4-1)…After starting the season 4-0 the Minatare Indians got thumped last week by Hay Springs 39-0. Hay Springs improved to 5-0 with the win.

Other games on the schedule: Southern Valley (2-4) at Bridgeport (1-5) 5 pm, Crawford (2-3) at Hay Springs (5-0) 7 pm, Kimball (2-3) at Morrill (2-3) 7 pm, Maxwell (2-3) at Leyton/Banner County (1-4) 2 pm, Potter-Dix (1-4) at South Platte (1-4), Sidney (3-3) at Ogallala (4-2), Sioux County (1-4) at McPherson County/Stapleton (1-4)

Wyoming Games:

Riverton at #1 Torrington (5-0)…The Blazers stayed unbeaten with a 40-14 win over Douglas. Riverton comes in at 0-6 as the Blazers look to stay #1 in 3-A.

Pine Bluffs (4-1) at Burns (2-3)…Pine Bluffs fell from the ranks of the unbeaten with their first loss since 2016 last week, falling at home to Big Horn 42-7 in what was a rematch of last year’s state title game.

Other games: Lingle Ft. Laramie at Kaycee, Southeast at Upton-Sundance