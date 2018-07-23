class="post-template-default single single-post postid-324726 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.5.2 vc_responsive"

(Audio) Frost Center Of Attention In Chicago

BY Jayson Jorgensen | July 23, 2018
Nebraska Head Coach Scott Frost at Big Ten Media Days-KRVN Photo

Chicago-New Nebraska Head Coach Scott Frost was the first coach to address the media on Monday at the Big Ten Media Days in Chicago. Frost made plenty of  headlines this offseason after leading Central Florida to an undefeated season and a win in the Peach Bowl over Auburn. He begins his tenure in Lincoln  looking to jump start a program that went just 4-8 a year ago and hasn’t won a
conference title since 1999. Jayson Jorgensen of the Rural Radio Network asked about the one thing that has to happen this year in Lincoln.

Most experts feel if Frost can get the Huskers back to a wining record and a  bowl trip, that would be great start for him in Lincoln.

