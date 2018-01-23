(AUDIO) Gering at Torrington basketball on KNEB tonight

Tuesday night action probably suits both Gering teams tonight just fine as they look to bounce back from road losses at Scottsbluff this past Saturday night.

Jeff Kelley will have the broadcast for you tonight on KNEB.

After Saturday the Gering girls are now 0-3 against Scottsbluff this season.

More importantly they’ve struggled to score the ball since losing junior forward, Makenzie Dunkel, to a knee injury a few weeks ago in their game at Sidney.

Head Coach Adam Freeburg provided an update on Dunkel’s status this morning.

Dunkel was the leading scorer and rebounder on the team before she went down. Paige Lopez, Arianna Mitchell, and Kelly Snelling have had to do most the heavy lifting of late.

Tonight’s game could be a real defensive battle with Torrington averaging less than 40 points per game.

The Lady Blazers leading scorer is Taylor Walsh at 7.9 points per game.

We’ll see if the Lady Bulldogs can capitalize on some easy baskets; Torrington is turning the ball over about 22 times per game.

The girls game tonight has a scheduled tip off time of 6:30.

The Gering boys got down by 20 plus points on Saturday in the second half against the Bearcats before eventually losing 72-58.

Gering still over .500 at the moment at 8-7 and one of the bright spots in that game was point guard, Joziah Palomo, who finished with 12 points (4 three pointers) despite some early foul trouble. Head Coach Randy Plummer just glad to finally have him on the floor (his first game of the year was last Friday).

Scottsbluff attacked Gering with three point shots. Noah Bruner knocked down his first seven, they hit five as a team in the first quarter and overall on the night the Bearcats drained 11-25 from beyond the arc.

That could be an issue tonight as well. Torrington shoots the long ball at a 35% clip as a team this season.

Jordan Malm and Bryan Lemmon both at 39%.

Catch more pregame coaches comments on the broadcast tonight starting at approximately 6:15 on KNEB AM 960, 100.3 FM, and kneb.com. The girls game up first with an expected tip off time of 6:30.