(AUDIO) Gering picks up doubleheader sweep of Ogallala

From losing streaks to winning streaks.

It’s been a roller coaster type season for both the girls and boys teams at Gering High School.

On Tuesday night a pair of wins over Ogallala.

After a three game losing streak the Lady Bulldogs have now put together three straight wins; Alliance, Gordon-Rushville, and then last night against Ogallala, the final was 61-52.

Gering got a game high 19 points from junior guard, Kelly Snelling, while fellow junior guard, Paige Lopez, kicked in another 17 points.

Head Coach Adam Freeburg talked with KNEB’s Jeff Kelley afterwards on the postgame show.

With the win the Lady Bulldogs improved their record to 10-10 on the season.

The Gering boys have now won back to back games after a 74-65 win over Ogallala last night.

Gering shot the ball really well for the most part and on senior night it was Tyler Pszanka leading the way with 17 points. Junior guard Xavier Horst was next in line with 14 points.

Here’s what Assistant Coach Steve Land had to say following the win.

The Gering boys able to get their record up above .500 at 10-9.

Gering with a huge doubleheader at home on tap for Friday night against Sidney.

Jeff will have coverage once again starting at 5:15 on KNEB AM 960, 100.3 FM, and kneb.com.

Another school with a big home doubleheader on Friday night is Alliance. The Bulldogs will welcome in Scottsbluff coming off a pair of wins last night over Chadron.

The Alliance girls were a 47-42 winner while the boys pulled away in the second half for a 59-44 win.

The Scottsbluff/Alliance games on Friday will be TV ONLY. KNEB.tv, Allo 15, and Mobius 1500 with Chuck starting at approximately 5:20.