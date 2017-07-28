(AUDIO) Gering primed for run at Class B State Tournament

After a second straight B-7 Area Tournament championship the Gering Platte Valley Companies legion baseball team is set to compete in their second straight state tournament.

Gering had a perfect 4-0 showing in the area tournament, grabbing wins against Sidney, Ogallala, Chadron, and Alliance. Gering enters this weekend with an overall record of 24-16.

Last year Gering went 0-2 at state in Plattsmouth and Head Coach Rick Kinnaman says he sees a marked change in demeanor with his team this time around compared to last year.

It’s not going to be too tough to put the scouting report together for the first opponent. They drew Alliance in round one. The two teams have split four games so far this season. Gering has won each of the last two matchups in convincing fashion, outscoring the Spartans 20-3 in those two contests.

Gering has plenty of attributes of a team poised to play well in a state tournament setting.

First off, on the mound, Chris Palomo has turned into an ace. So far this season he’s got an E.R.A. barely over 2.00. The other eye popping stat are the strikeouts. So far this season he’s punched out 87 hitters in 54.1 innings pitched.

At the plate Platte Valley Companies boasts six regulars in the lineup hitting over .300 and four of those hitters have walked more than they’ve struck out. They’ll make the opponent play defense.

Here’s the schedule for day one at Bower-Shankland Field in Alliance:

10 am, Blair vs. Nebraska City

1 pm, McCook vs. Omaha Roncalli

4 pm, O’Neil vs. Wahoo

7 pm, Gering vs. Alliance

We’ll have coverage for every Gering game here on KNEB. Tomorrow night’s broadcast can be heard on KNEB AM 960, 100.3 FM, and kneb.com starting at 6:45 for pregame with first pitch slated for 7 p.m.

A win for Gering in round one and they’d play the winner of the O’Neil/Wahoo game on Sunday at 7 p.m. A loss to Alliance in round one and Gering would take on the loser of the O’Neil/Wahoo game at 1 in the afternoon on Sunday.

To view the official Class B State Tournament bracket click here.