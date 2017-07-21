(AUDIO) Gering PVC hosting Class B Area 7 Tournament

The last big legion baseball tournament for the twin cities is starting up today at Oregon Trail Park as Gering Platte Valley Companies playing host to this year’s Class B Area 7 Tournament.

Gering Head Coach Rick Kinnaman says a lot goes into putting a tournament like this together.

The top seed in the tournament is Chadron, and they’ll open up at 12:30 this afternoon against #6 seed Morrill.

In game two it’ll be #3 seed Alliance taking on #4 seed Ogallala.

Gering garnered the #2 seed on the strength of a 24-16 regular season, and they’ll play tonight at 7:30 against #5 seed Sidney.

This tournament, just like every year, has plenty of contenders.

You’ll be able to catch all of Gering’s tournament games at KNEB with Jeff Kelley on 960 AM, 100.3 FM, and streaming here on kneb.com.

Also, for tonight’s opener only, we’ll have KNEB.tv coverage with Chuck Schwartz. You can watch here.

If Gering beats Sidney tonight they’ll move into a winners bracket game tomorrow against either Alliance or Ogallala starting at 7:30 with pregame starting at 7:15.

If Gering would lost tonight then it would be a early afternoon game against either Alliance or Ogallala starting at 12:30 with pregame starting at 12:15.

The complete tournament bracket can be found here.

The winner will advance to the Class B State Tournament in Alliance starting a week from today.