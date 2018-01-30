(AUDIO) Gering softball duo will play together in college

After playing four years of softball together at Gering High School, the senior duo of Tori Hoagland and Jessica Svoboda on Monday afternoon signed to continue their careers at the next level.

They’ll be attending school and playing softball at Central Community College in Columbus, Nebraska.

Hoagland said she wouldn’t have made this decision if Svoboda wasn’t going to be along for the ride.

Hoagland showed plenty of versatility in her time at Gering, playing outfield and also pitching.

As a senior, Hoagland earned post-season honors as Gering’s No. 1 starting pitcher while also posting a batting average of .386 to go along with 15 runs scored while driving in 12.

Svoboda also earned post-season honors as a senior. The right fielder hit .333 with 16 runs and 16 RBI.

Svoboda says she has plenty of fond memories of playing softball at Gering.

Lady Bulldogs Head Coach, Tim Gonzales was on hand as well yesterday and let everyone know what a pleasure it was to coach both these young ladies.

The Central Community College Lady Raiders finished as the runner up in the Region IX Divison II Tournament last year with a record of 16-33.

While at Central C.C., Hoagland will study education and Svoboda plans to major in business administration.