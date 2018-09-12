(Audio) Gering volleyball sweeps Scottsbluff

On Tuesday night at Scottsbluff High School it was Gering moving back to .500 on the season as they picked up a three set sweet of the Lady Bearcats.

The final scores were 25-16, 25-15, and 25-18.

We named Zoee Smith the Taco John’s Player of the Game for Gering, she got high praise from former Gering coach Craig Schadwinkle on the broadcast last night for her passing ability. More of the same from Head Coach Amanda Cochran on the postgame show. Smith also finished with a team high 19 digs.

Olivia Schaub led Gering with 10 kills while Jenna Balthazor tallied 8. Sophomore Macey Boggs had 20 assists.

With the win Gering improved to 5-5.

Here’s what Coach Cochran had to say on the postgame show.

Scottsbluff’s Taco John’s Player of the Game was Shelby Bewley, who finished with 3 kills, 9 digs, and a bunch of hustle plays throughout the match.

Scottsbluff’s record now sits at 2-8.