(AUDIO) Gering’s Trey Winkler signs with Black Hills State

Young basketball players sometimes like to use the phrase “ball is life”.

For Gering senior Trey Winkler the phrase fits. And “life” will continue for the next four years at Black Hills State University in Spearfish, South Dakota.

The Gering guard signed his national letter of intent yesterday afternoon at the Gering High School Media Center with plenty of family, teammates, friends, and classmates on hand.

Winkler talked about his visit to Spearfish and what sold him on being a Yellow Jacket.

After averaging around 14 points his senior season for the Bulldogs, Winkler is under no illusions, he knows there’s plenty of work to do and things to improve to become a factor at the division two level.

Being dedicated to his craft and putting in the time to get better is not going to be an issue for Winkler. He’s one of the most dedicated players you’ll come across and gets high praise from his high school head coach, Randy Plummer.

At 5’9 Winkler has battled the doubters since a young age as far finding a way to this point of his basketball career where he can continue to play at the college level and Coach Plummer says that chip on the shoulder will remain and serve him well in the future.

