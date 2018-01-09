(AUDIO) Girls hoops: Scottsbluff at Gering tonight

It’s another edition of Scottsbluff vs. Gering tonight.

Girls high school basketball style with the Lady Bearcats heading to Gering High School.

It’ll be the second matchup of the season between the two teams with Scottsbluff having won on their home floor 70-66 in the second round of the Western Conference Tournament on the opening weekend of the season.

Here’s the thing, you can’t take much away from that one to apply to tonight’s matchup.

Why? Injuries. Both teams tonight without one of their top players.

For Scottsbluff, senior Taylor Noe is out for the season with a knee injury. Coach David Bollish knows it’s a rough for the team, but says the real concern is for the injured senior.

Sophomores Aubrey Krentz and Yarra Garcia along with junior Kieyerah Twombley will be counted on heavily for scoring.

Gering tonight will be without junior Makenzie Dunkel.

Coach Adam Freeburg said the injury occurred late in the game Friday at Sidney.

Gering lost that game at Sidney but was able to bounce back for a 10 point win over Newcastle, WY on Saturday at home. Dunkel’s running mate on the block, junior Arianna Mitchell, picked up much of the scoring slack with 17 points.

Gering sits at 6-6 while Scottsbluff enters at 4-6.

Catch the full coaches interviews tonight on 94.1 The Brand and kneb.com. Coverage should get started at approximately 6:45 with opening tip scheduled for 7 p.m.