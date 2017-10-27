(AUDIO) Hemingford downs Overton in D-1 opener

At one point yesterday in Hemingford the sun was shining, the snow was falling, and the wind was blowing.

Or should I say, THE WIND WAS HOWLING.

It was definitely playoff football weather as Hemingford downed Overton in their D-1 postseason opener 22-14.

With a game time temperature of 35 degrees and steady winds from start to finish at 25-30 miles per hour, Hemingford Head Coach Jordan Haas called it a slobber knocker.

The Bobcats wasted little time getting on the scoreboard as senior quarterback Miles Davis returned the opening kickoff 76 yards for a touchdown to make it 6-0.

The star of the day was senior running back Connor Swanson. After running the ball just 13 times on the season he was called on as the starter with Justin Davis done for the season with an bad leg injury.

Swanson responded with, unofficially, over 150 yards rushing and two touchdowns. His 56 yard TD run made it 14-0 in the first quarter and when he went in from 9 yards out it was 22-0 Hemingford.

Overton battled back to score before halftime and the Eagles also scored the only points of the second half but it wasn’t enough as the Bobcats advanced to the round of 16.

In their second round game next Wednesday it’ll be a road trip to Curtis to take on 9-0 Medicine Valley.

That game has a start time of 3 p.m. mountain time and KNEB will have coverage on 94.1 The Brand and kneb.com starting at 2:45.