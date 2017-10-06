(AUDIO) High School Football Friday Night Preview

It’s time for another online edition of the Friday Night Preview.

Week 7 games in Nebraska as district play starts for the Class B teams in the region including Scottsbluff playing at Gering.

In Wyoming it’s week six with a pair of teams looking to continue hot starts to the year.

Let’s dive in…

#6 Scottsbluff (5-1) at Gering (1-5), 94.1 The Brand and kneb.com at 6:15 and we’ll also have coverage on KNEB.tv starting at 6:50. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m…Both these teams are coming in off losses but that doesn’t mean both these teams are at the same stage as far their programs go.

The Bearcats were beaten at home last week by #4 McCook 17-14 while Gering dropped a home game to Lexington 35-19.

Scottsbluff Head Coach Joe Benson says he sees a different Gering team on film that what he’s seen the last three plus seasons.

Third year Gering Head Coach Todd Ekart is hoping to see his defense rise to the occasion tonight against this powerful Bearcat attack.

Scottsbluff has won the 9 of the last 10 games in this series. Their average margin of victory in the last four years is 44 points. Gering’s last win came against Scottsbluff came in 2009.

Alliance (0-6) at Sidney (2-4)…The loser of this one can forget about a district title or a trip to the postseason you would assume. It’s been a struggle this season for a young Bulldogs team. Coach Chris Seebohm says if they have a chance to win tonight it’ll start with slowing down the running game of the Red Raiders led by Derek Robb.

Yep, that Red Raider offense is explosive but they’ve played such a rugged schedule (McCook, Aurora, York) that their overall offensive numbers don’t look great. Third year coach Chris Koozer is hoping they’ve got some big plays in store over the next three weeks.

Sidney will play at Scottsbluff next week while Alliance will host Gering.

Hemingford (4-2) at Morrill (1-4)…The Hemingford Bobcats are the hot team in 8-man football around the region. Hemingford started 1-2 but they’ve rattled off three straight wins. Last week a blowout over Sutherland but it was the game the prior week that signaled the Bobcats might be for real, a road win over state ranked Perkins County. Here’s Jordan Haas.

Morrill comes in off a 68-18 home loss to Maxwell.

Bridgeport (3-3) at Valentine (4-2)…A key district game for Bridgeport, who’s 2-0 in district play so far with wins over Bayard and Kimball. Valentine, one of the favorites in the district, also comes in on a two game winning streak.

Bayard (2-4) at Kimball (0-6)…It’s been a nice little resurgence for Bayard football this season under second year Head Coach Jacob Martin. The Tigers have the two wins and outside of last week’s blowout loss to St. Pat’s they’ve been in every game they’ve played. Kimball is still searching for win #1 for their first year head coach, Ben Arstedt.

Mitchell (3-3) at Chase County (3-3)…After winning three of their first four games the Tigers have dropped two in a row to Gordon-Rushville and Kearney Catholic allowing an average of 48 points per game in those two losses. They’ll again lean on the ground game with Drake Gilliland, who’s already rushed for 1,561 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Chadron (5-1) at Gordon-Rushville (4-2)…Cardinals Head Coach Mike Lecher admitted earlier this week his team was a little bit down after losing to Gering earlier this year. The Cardinals have responded in a big way in the last two weeks outscoring Gothenburg and Ogallala 60-7 in a pair of home wins.

It’s the dual threat offense of Chadron vs. the pounding running game of the Mustangs featuring Korby Campbell, who had over 300 yards rushing against Mitchell two weeks ago.

Arthur County (3-2) at Sioux County (2-3)…It’s been a struggle to keep enough kids healthy for Sioux County this season. Two weeks ago they beat South Platte playing with five kids for the majority of the game and last week they lost to Cody-Kilgore 19-6, unable to finish with just five players.

Elsewhere:

Potter-Dix (1-5) at Hay Springs (4-1)

Leyton (0-5) at Crawford (2-3)…in last week’s loss to Mullen it was Crawford WR Andrew Wendland set an 8 man record with 365 yards receiving.

Wyoming games:

Torrington (4-1) at Douglas (5-0)…Big matchup in 3A tonight. Torrington’s lone loss came earlier to two time defending state champ Star Valley. Torrington is explosive on offense but that defense for Coach Mark Lenhardt has also been stout, allowing just 13.4 points per game.

After tonight Torrington closes at Rawlins and at home against Riverton.

Pine Bluffs (5-0) at Wright (1-4)…The beat just continues to roll on for the defending 1A state champion Hornets, as they’ve started defense of that crown without a loss through five games. While the results have been similar for Coach Will Gray, it’s been a different team than a year ago.

Pine Bluffs hosts Southeast next week before closing at home against Upton Sundance.

Southeast (2-2) at Tongue River (2-2)

Kaycee at Lingle Ft. Laramie

Kemmerer at Niobrara County Lusk

Burns at Wheatland