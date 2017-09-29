(AUDIO) High School Football Friday Night Preview

It’s an interesting Friday night of football. For some.

For players and coaches it’s just another game night. “Who we got?”, “What time is the bus leaving?”, “This is what we’re gonna do to shut down their running back”, “We’ve got to block the line of scrimmage”. Nothing really changes for the players and coaches. It’s a Friday night in the fall.

For fans and us broadcasters there’s a different twist this week.

Nebraska at Illinois.

When Nebraska (Shawn Eichorst) couldn’t stand up to the Big Ten and say “no” to Friday night football, fans are now facing a game week in which they must choose between their local high school team or the Big Red.

For radio stations like KNEB we’re contractually obligated to carry the NU/Illinois game on both KNEB AM 960, 100.3 FM, and on 94.1 The Brand.

Luckily we do have the power of technology at our fingertips. We’ll have the McCook at Scottsbluff game on KNEB.tv starting at 6:45 p.m. We’ll also have the radio call on kneb.com on the FM side and on The Beet starting at 6:45.

Also on kneb.com will be what should be a good one as Gering hosts Lexington. Coverage at for that one online at 6:45.

Kickoff for both games at 7 p.m.

Now the online edition of the Friday Night Preview delivered by Pizza Hut with the full schedule for Friday night’s action and some full length coaches interviews.

McCook (4-1) at Scottsbluff (5-0)…Always one of the best games in the state the week it’s scheduled it’s another big Class B tilt between these old rivals. For the second straight season the Bison will come in off a loss to the York Dukes. McCook’s longtime Head Coach Jeff Gross has a career record at the school of 183-42. This is his 20th season at the helm and we talked earlier this week.

Scottsbluff is coming off a nice road win against Northwest last week and that’s where I started with this week’s chat with Bearcats Head Coach Joe Benson.

Coverage on KNEB.tv with Chuck Schwartz at 6:50. The radio broadcast can be heard on kneb.com starting at 6:45.

Lexington (1-4) at Gering (1-4)…I’d imagine not many matchups of 1-4 teams will produce a game like this one. Both these programs are playing better football than they have in years. Lexington got their first win of the season last week, dominating Alliance. Here’s the pregame interview with Lex Head Coach Jeff Rowan.

Gering got their first win of the season two weeks ago at home when they downed now 4-1 Chadron. Last week a loss at always tough Aurora. Jeff Kelley caught up with Gering Coach Todd Ekart to get the scoop on the Bulldogs.

Coverage on kneb.com will start at 6:45.

Hastings at Alliance…Alliance is still looking for that first win of the season. I talked to Bulldogs coach Chris Seebohm earlier this week.

Kimball at Bridgeport…The Longhorns come in still searching for their first win of the season under first year Head Coach Ben Arstedt, who among other things says they’re laying the foundation for the future.

On the home sideline will be Jerod Dean, head coach of the Bulldogs. Bridgeport looking for a second straight win after beating Bayard last week.

Kearney Catholic at Mitchell…The 3-2 Tigers welcome in the 4-1 Stars this week. Kearney Catholic is 4-0 in games against Nebraska schools with their only loss coming to Garden Plains, Kansas. Mitchell last week dropped one to Gordon-Rushville. This is one tough district for Jimmie Rhodes and the Tigers.

Here’s the rest of the schedule for Friday Night Lights:

Sidney at York

Bayard at North Platte St. Pat’s

Sutherland at Hemingford

Paxton at Leyton

Hay Springs at Minatare

Maxwell at Morrill

Potter-Dix at South Platte

Sioux County at Cody-Kilgore

Ogallala at Chadron

Crawford at Mullen

Wyoming Games:

Buffalo at Torrington

Pine Bluffs at Niobrara County Lusk

Upton-Sundance at Southeast

Newcastle at Burns

Lingle Ft. Laramie at HEM (Saturday)