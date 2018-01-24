(AUDIO) High School Scoreboard from Tuesday

There was high school basketball coverage on KNEB Tuesday night with the Gering girls and boys basketball team falling in a doubleheaer at Torrington.

The Lady Blazers outscored Gering by 13 points in the second half to earn a 49-39 win.

Gering Head Coach Adam Freeburg talked on the postgame show about where things went wrong.

Logan Murphy and Taylor Walsh combined to score 23 points for Torrington.

Gering’s lone double figure scorer was Paige Lopez, who tallied 17 points. With the loss Gering fell to 7-10.

In the boys game it was Gering up 36-25 at halftime.

Torrington then rattled off a 49 point second half to win it 74-67.

Jordan Malm of Torrington led all scorers with 25 points. Much like Saturday night in the loss to Scottsbluff, defending the three point line was an issue for Gering according to Assistant Coach Steve Land.

Gering placed three players in double figures; Xavier Horst led the team with 17 points and Jacob Rocheleau and Tyler Pszanka combined to score 23 points as Gering fell to 8-8 on the year.

Both Gering teams home for Alliance on Friday night.

Elsewhere:

(G) Mitchell 71, Kimball 15…Lady Tigers improve to 18-0. Keyana Wilfred scored 29 points and Jori Peters kicked in 17 for Mitchell.

(G) Morrill 69, Lingle Ft. Laramie 45…Jaden Kanno finished with a team high 22 points for the Lady Lions, who improved to 11-4.

(G) Alliance 77, Hemingford 37

(G) Banner County 40, Guernsey-Sunrise 31

(B) Morrill with a win over Lingle Ft. Laramie

Wrestling

Alliance wins at home over Gering 48-27.

106- Paul Ruff, Alliance DEF Quinton Chavez, Gering 3-2

113- Tyson Knaub, Alliance DEF Eli Aguilar, Gering PIN

120- Evan Steggs, Alliance DEF Andrew Marquez PIN

126- Nate Rocheleau, Gering DEF Jaxon Minnick, Alliance PIN

132- Aaron Tovar, Gering DEF Asa Johnson, Alliance 5-3

138- Julian Corona, Gering DEF Kysen Harris, Alliance PIN

145- Jorgen Johnson, Alliance DEF Enrique Saenz, Gering PIN

152- Braydon Wilson, Alliance DEF Andres Canales, Gering 6-3

160- Lane Applegarth, Alliance DEF Jordan Overlin, Gering PIN

170- Jayce Bauer, Alliance WIN by forfeit

182- Matthew Escamilla, Alliance WIN by forfeit

195- Cody Ybarra, Gering DEF Jace Moss, Alliance PIN

220- Quinten Onstott, Gering DEF Bailey Hood, Alliance PIN

285- Nathan Lauder, Alliance WIN by forfeit

Gering’s home dual with Torrington originally scheduled for tomorrow has been moved to next Thursday, Feb. 1st. That’ll be the back end of a double dual; they’ll wrestle Sidney at 5:30 and then Torrington at 7 pm.