(AUDIO) Highway 92 Raceway Results from Saturday, July 22nd

Here are the results from this past Saturday night’s action over at Highway 92 Raceway east of Gering.
Super Stock
- Kyle Austin (new overall points leader with 376)
- Bo McVay
- Killer Campbell
- Tyler Knight
Limited Late Model
- Scott Long (remains overall points leader with 272)
- Dan Long
- Chris Donnelson
- Ken Moore
Fab 4 Figure 8
- Chris Donnelson
- Kirk Bernhardt
- Luke Ulander (remains overall points leader with 363)
- Brandon Smith
Thunderkart
- Dawson Jacobs
- Randy Avolio
- Ken Moore (remains overall points leader with 412)
- Ryan Wimberley
Warrior
- Clayton Freouf (remains overall points leader with 157)
- John Keith
- Brandon Smith
- Kirk Bernhardt
Race Director Allen Strawn caught up with all the event winners from Saturday night.
You can catch another night of racing coming up this Saturday night. Qualifying starts at 5 p.m. with the green flag dropping at 6 p.m.