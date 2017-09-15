(AUDIO) HS Football Friday Night Preview

Here’s a look at high school gridiron action scheduled for this afternoon and this evening around the region.

Aurora (2-1) at Scottsbluff (3-0)…94.1 The Brand, kneb.com at 6:15, KNEB.tv at 6:50, kickoff at 7 p.m…Scottsbluff is gunning for a 4-0 start to the season as they entertain the Huskies. For the Cats last week a 43-14 win at a much improved Lexington. Tonight a much tough challenge as this is usually one of the more anticipated games of the season on the schedule for Scottsbluff. Head Coach Joe Benson on this year’s edition of the Huskies.

In last week’s win Chris Busby ran for 139 yards and Jasiya DeOllos picked up a career high 100 yards. It was nice to see the latter have a break out game.

The Huskies lone loss this year came in week one to McCook 38-8. Keep an eye on quarterback Baylor Scheierman tonight. He’s a tall, lanky, gun slinger who plays with some swagger. Earlier this week he picked up a basketball scholarship offer from South Dakota State.

Chadron (3-0) at Gering (0-3)…KNEB AM 960, 100.3 FM, kneb.com at 6:15, kickoff at 7 p.m…The combined record of the first three opponents this year for Gering is 7-2. Now throw in the undefeated Cardinals from Chadron and it’s not been easy for Gering to try and find that first win of the season. Last week, despite forcing four turnovers, Gering could only muster three points. The eternal struggle for Coach Todd Ekart in his three years at Gering has been getting solid play from his offensive line. That’s been a big focus this week.

Chadron comes in with some nice weapons in quarterback Coy Bila and running back/WR Logan Tiensvold, among others.

The Cardinals have had a great start to the year with wins over Alliance, Cozad, and Broken Bow.

Other games:

Bayard (1-2) at Southern Valley (0-3)…Early start at 2 p.m….After a pair of close losses to open the season it was the Tigers getting to 1-2 last week with a big win over previously unbeaten Centura.

Potter-Dix (1-2) at Sioux County (0-2)…Early start at 2 p.m…Six man football can be rough. On everyone. Sioux County continues with just six players on the roster today as they welcome in the Coyots for their first home game of the season. Potter-Dix hasn’t, technically, won a game this season; that lone W came via forfeit from Banner County.

McCook (3-0) at Alliance (0-3)…On paper this is a complete mismatch. The Bulldogs are having a rebuilding season after losing some ELITE talent off last year’s team. Meanwhile the word rebuild not even in the McCook football vocabulary. This wouldn’t be that season anyways as Bison Head Coach Jeff Gross is on record saying this could be his best team yet at McCook (eyeballs emoji).

Sidney (1-2) at Hastings (2-1)…Interesting matchup here as Sidney’s losses have come to McCook and Aurora while Hastings losses have come against Gering and Schuyler (a team with a longer losing streak than Gering).

Mitchell (2-1) at Bridgeport (1-2)…Mitchell bounced back nicely from that 2 OT loss to Pine Bluffs last week by throttling Kimball. Through THREE games this year Drake Gilliland has 829 yards rushing!!! Lol. Expect a lot of ground and pound tonight between these two as you know Jerod Dean is looking to get that veer option look into another gear. Through three games the Bulldogs have scored just 34 points.

Overton (2-0) at Hemingford (1-2)…The Bobcats followed up their first win of the season with a road loss at Ainsworth last week.

Kimball (0-3) at Chase County (1-2)…The Longhorns have struggled in year one for Head Coach Ben Arstedt having been outscored 131-33 in games against Centura, Gordon-Rushville, and Mitchell.

Leyton (0-3) at Morrill (0-2)…two winless teams play for that first W tonight. Morrill played a much better week two game against Crawford, cutting their points allowed by nearly half and getting on the board for the first time this year. Leyton has already had to forfeit one game and they’ve suffered losses to Hitchcock County and Wallace.

Wyoming games:

Torrington (1-1) at Newcastle…Blazers couldn’t overcome four interceptions last week in a loss at two time defending state champion Star Valley.

Pine Bluffs (2-0) at Big Horn

Saratoga at Burns

Southeast at Wright

Niobrara County Lusk at Upton-Sundance

Lingle Ft. Laramie at NSI Academy…Early start at 2 p.m.