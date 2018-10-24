class="post-template-default single single-post postid-343075 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.5.2 vc_responsive"

(Audio) HS playoff football starts on Thursday

BY Chris Cottrell | October 24, 2018
The road to Lincoln  for high school football teams in D-1 and D-2 starts on Thursday.

Of the 64 teams that qualified for the postseason in Class D only three are from western Nebraska.

D-1

The Hemingford Bobcats are the lone representative in D-1 and they’ll have their postseason opener tomorrow at 2 p.m. at home against Arapahoe.

The Bobcats started this season 0-3 against some outstanding competition but when all was said and done it was another district title and a five game winning streak to close the regular season for Jordan Haas and Hemingford.

Hemingford got the #4 seed on their half of the bracket while Arapahoe garnered the #13 seed.

With a win Hemingford would play the winner of the #5 Arcadia-Loup City/#12 Elm Creek game next Wednesday in round two.

Click here for the complete D-1 bracket.

D-2

Just a couple of games that we’ll be keeping an eye on in D-2 tomorrow…

#16 Paxton (2-6) at #1 Mullen (8-0)…5 p.m. MT

#9 Medicine Valley (5-3) at #8 Garden County (6-2)…5 p.m. MT

The winners of those two games will play next Wednesday.

Click here for the complete D-2 bracket.

