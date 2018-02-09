(AUDIO) Husker Coaches speak at Signing Day Event in Columbus

Nebraska Offensive Coordinator Troy Walters took part in Thursday night’s Signing Day Event at Elks Country Club in Columbus. Jeff Axtell talked with Walters about the wide receiver position. “First and foremost they love football. They’re very competitive. They want to be great. And one of the skill sets that they all bring is that they are very versatile, and when they get the ball in their hands they’re able to make plays, and we need to find some more playmakers, we need to add some depth to the position.”

According to Internet recruiting rankings, Nebraska still has the most talented class and overall roster in the Big Ten West. Again. For the fourth straight year, the 247 Sports composite service rated NU’s class (No. 22 ) higher than any other in the division.

Husker Defensive Backs Coach Travis Fisher was also at Thursday night’s event. “We did a great job of recruting those guys, and getting them on visits, but to be honest with you when those kids got to Nebraska, Nebraska fans did a great job of community, and doing a great job of identifying those kids and then making those kids feel at home.”

Fisher expects his group of five defensive backs to push for early playing time. When he arrived in December, there were only eight defensive backs on Nebraska’s roster.

