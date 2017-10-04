(AUDIO) Interview with Western Nebraska Pioneers manager Jimmy Turk

Earlier this week Western Nebraska Pioneers owner Chuck Heeman announced that he’d hired Jimmy Turk to serve as the franchises first ever manager.
The Pioneers will begin play in the start up Expedition League, a summer college baseball league, in May of next year.
Turk is currently an assistant coach at South Mountain Community College in Phoenix, Arizona.
I caught up with Turk earlier this week to talk about all things baseball and Pioneers.
The full press release from earlier this week on Turk’s hiring can be found here.