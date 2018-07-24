(Audio) Iowa Ready To Compete For Big Ten West Crown

Iowa enters this season coming off a very Iowa like season. The Hawkeyes won 8 games, they stunned Ohio State but still managed to drop five. Back to drive the offense is junior quarterback Nate Stanley. Head coach Kirk Ferentz brought him to Big Ten Media days and he is really happy with his development.

Stanley threw 26 touchdown passes last season which was the same amount as Chuck Long did in 1985 when he was the runner up for the Heisman Trophy. Overall Iowa brings back seven starters on offense and four on defense. The Hawkeyes will kickoff the season on Sept 1st against Northern Illinois.