(AUDIO) James Miller leaving Scottsbluff for Bayard

With another successful season and state tournament in the books it’s time to move on for James Miller.

Scottsbluff High School announced yesterday that Miller has resigned his position as head wrestling coach.

After seven seasons at the helm of the Bearcat wrestling program, Miller will become the Activities Director and Assistant Principal at Bayard High School.

Under Miller’s guidance the Scottsbluff wrestling team earned a pair of individual titles this past weekend; Garrett Nelson became a state champion at 285 lbs while freshman Paul Garcia captured gold at 106 lbs.

I spoke with Coach Miller this morning and here’s what he had to say about the state tournament with Scottsbluff as well as this decision to leave the coaching ranks and head to an administrator position at Bayard.

Miller had great success at Scottsbluff with the Bearcats being one of the more dominant programs in the state during his run as head coach.

Scottsbluff earned 2nd place Class B team finishes in 2013 and 2015, they picked up a 3rd place finish in 2014 and 2017.

On top of Nelson and Garcia this past weekend, Miller coached 9 other state champions in his time at Scottsbluff.

Scottsbluff Activities Director, Dave Hoxworth, couldn’t have been more complimentary of Miller, “James has a gift for coaching wrestling and truly enjoyed coaching every kid that wrestled in our program. Coach Miller pushed our wrestlers to get better every year and peak at the end of the season resulting in a multitude of state champions during his coaching tenure. We would like to thank Coach Miller for the time that he invested in our Scottsbluff Wrestling program and wish him the best in his future endeavors.”

Miller will replace Tammy Tillman as Activities Director at Bayard HS. Tillman is retiring at the end of the school year.