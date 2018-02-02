(AUDIO) KNEB Weekend Basketball Schedule

This weekend at KNEB we’ll be featuring four big doubleheaders.

Let’s take a look at the matchups for tonight.

(G) Scottsbluff at Alliance, coverage on KNEB.TV ONLY for tonight (Allo 15 and Mobius 1500) starting at approximately 5:20…This will be the second game of the year between these two rivals. Alliance won at home on 1/5/18 by the final of 49-45. You can’t really go by the records here; Alliance 11-8, Scottsbluff 6-11. The Lady Cats have played, arguably, the toughest of the area Class B schedules this season and they’ve beaten Gering three times. Alliance lost at Gering last weekend. Both teams continue to battle power points positioning with Alliance currently 10th and Scottsbluff in 15th. Expecting a tight one tonight.

(B) Scottsbluff at Alliance, coverage on KNEB.TV ONLY for tonight (Allo 15, Mobius 15) following the girls game…Scottsbluff has won 23 straight games against the Bulldogs and many of those have been blowouts. Already this season Scottsbluff owns a 72-68 win back on opening night and a 70-49 win at SHS. Cats Head Coach Scott Gullion knows the duo they’ve got to slow down tonight.

Scottsbluff enters at 12-6 but all those losses to top notch competition; Sterling CO, Gillette WY, Kearney, Cheyenne East, Rapid City Central, and Rapid City Stevens. Alliance sits at 11-6. Scottsbluff is 8th in power points while the Bulldogs are 11th.

(G) Sidney at Gering, coverage on KNEB AM 960, 100.3 FM, kneb.com at approximately 5:15…Sidney comes in at 16-3 ranked 4th in Class B. They also are already 3-0 against Gering this season. Lady Bulldogs Coach Adam Freeburg tells you that his team could have won any number of those three games.

Gering right now on the season at 10-10 in 19th in the power points. Sidney is 2nd in power points right now.

(B) Sidney at Gering, coverage on KNEB AM 960, 100.3 FM, kneb.com following the girls game…If ever a team will be fired up to play better against a team they previously lost to, it’ll be tonight with Gering hosting Sidney. The Red Raiders absolutely thumped Gering on the head at Sidney earlier this year by the final of 69-36. It was ugly. Gering Assistant Coach Steve Land was on our postgame show following the win Tuesday over Ogallala and said they’re aren’t really putting much stock into the earlier Sidney game.

Gering has won two in row, knocking off Ogallala and Gordon-Rushville, they’re 10-9 on the year. Sidney is 12-7 also winners of two straight. Right now the Red Raiders are 13th in power points and the Bulldogs are 18th.

Saturday Schedule:

(G/B doubleheder) Scottsbluff at Sidney…coverage on KNEB AM 960, 100.3 FM, and kneb.com at approximately 3:15 with the girls game scheduled to tip at 3:30, boys game will follow.

(G/B doubleheader) Western Trails Conference Tournament championship games…We’re excited to be able to bring you the WTC title games on KNEB.tv, ALLO 15, and Mobius 1500 starting at approximately 5:20. The girls game will tip at 5:30 and the boys game has a scheduled start time of 7:15.

